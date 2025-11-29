Isogai and Parker-Jones Come to Swamp Rabbits from AHL

Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that forward Kenta Isogai and two-way skater John Parker-Jones have been assigned to the Swamp Rabbits from the AHL by the Reign.

Isogai returns after playing in his first two career AHL games. The 5'11", 180-pound forward was recalled by the Reign on November 6th and made his AHL debut on November 21st, factoring in a 3-2 win at home against Bakersfield, and played in the rematch the next night on the road. Isogai earned goal and assist in eight games played with the Swamp Rabbits this season. He made his pro debut with the Swamp Rabbits on Opening Night on October 17th, and two games later notched his first professional goal.

Hailing from Nagano, Japan, Isogai, 21, played the last two seasons in the WHL with the Victoria Royals and Wenatchee Wild, compiling well over a point-per-game pace with 63 goals and 166 points in 123 games, garnering 2024 US First All-Star Team recognition. Before transitioning his junior career to the WHL, Isogai played three seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, helping lead the team to the 2023 Clark Cup Championship.

Parker-Jones comes to the Swamp Rabbits looking for his first game action of the season. Last year, the 6'7", 230-pound two-way player played one game with the Reign and 50 with the Swamp Rabbits, earning career-highs across the board with 10 goals, 17 assists, and 27 points. He played in his 100th professional game last season on December 15th, notching three points (1g-2ast) in a 5-4 overtime win against Orlando.

Hailing from Brantford, Ontario, Parker-Jones, 24, returns to the Swamp Rabbits with 145 career games as a professional, 24 coming in the AHL with Laval and Ontario (2g-1ast-3pts, 34 PIM), and 122 in the ECHL with the Swamp Rabbits and Trois-Rivieres Lions (25g-28ast-53pts, 186 PIM). Prior to turning pro, he skated one season of Canadian college hockey with the University of Windsor (15gp, 2g-5ast-7pts) and four in the Ontario Hockey League with the Peterborough Petes (141gp, 12g-14ast-26pts).

The Swamp Rabbits shift gears to the first of two games against the Atlanta Gladiators tonight. Puck drop at Gas South Arena is slated for 7:10 p.m. EST.







ECHL Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.