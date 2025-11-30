Preview: Royals vs. Lions, November 30th - Game 18/72
Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-6-2-0, 20 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-in-three on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions (9-5-0-2, 20 pts) at the Colisée Vidéotron on on Sunday, November 30th at 3:00 p.m.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 17 of the regular season having dropped their last three games for a record of 9-6-2-0 for 20 points. Prior to the consecutive losses to the Lions, the Royals split their four-game series with the Wheeling Nailers with four of a possible eight points earned. The Royals have earned a point in two of their last five road games (1-3-1) and eight of their 11 road games overall (6-3-2).
Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (7) and points (16) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (11).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Lions:
Trois-Rivières has opened their regular season at 9-5-0-2 for 20 points and victories in four-straight, five of their last six games played, and six wins through 12 games played in November (6-4-2). Prior to defeating the Royals in the opening two games of the series, the Lions dropped three of the prior six games between Worcester (0-2-0), Norfolk (2-1-0) and Adirondack (1-0-0).
ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadians (NHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL), Trois-Rivières is led by third-year head coach Ron Choules (85-54-18). 2024-25 Trois-Rivières leading scorer Anthony Beauregard (25-42-67 in 67 GP) leads the Lions in goals (6) and points (15) while forward Tommy Cormier is first on the Lions in assists (12).
- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
