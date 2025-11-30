Royals Drop First Two Games in Trois-Rivières, Blanked by Lions, 3-0

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-6-2-0, 20 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, were shutout by the Trois-Rivières Lions (9-5-0-2, 20 PTS), 3-0, at Colisee Videotron on Saturday, November 30th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-5-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 19 saves on 21 shots faced while Lions netminder Benjamin Gaudreau (4-3-0-2) earned his fourth career shutout with 29 saves.

Trois-Rivieres scored a goal in all three periods, opening with a 1-0 lead on a first professional career goal by Jacob Dion (1).

Anthony Beauregard (6) extended Trois-Rivières' lead to two goals at 12:24 of the middle frame on the first of two Lions' power plays. Reading was unsuccessful in converting on all four power play opportunities they had in the game.

The Royals outshot the Lions 20-18 through 40 minutes but trailed, 2-0. The deficit would hold until the Lions improved their lead with an Isaac Dufort (5) empty net goal that sealed the loss for Reading.

With the second shutout loss suffered by Reading this season, the Royals fell to 9-6-2 overall and 6-3-2 on the road, having a point in 11 of their 17 games overall.

The Royals conclude a three-in-three on the road against Trois-Rivières at the Colisee Videotron opening on Sunday, November 30th at 3:00 p.m.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, December 4th for a Wild Wednesday promotional game, featuring $2 beer at select locations around the concourse, $2.50 ticket discount for college students and a $6.10 ticket discount in the Orange Zone.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).







