Boulton Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Sevigny Signs PTO with Syracuse

Published on November 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Sawyer Boulton has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley. Additionally, defenseman Vincent Sevigny has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) with Syracuse (AHL).

Boulton, 21, recorded one point (1g) and 17 penalty minutes in three games for the Royals during his first loan to Reading this season from Oct. 28th-Nov 3rd. He has registered five penalty minutes across three games with Lehigh Valley during the 2025-26 season, his second pro season. As a rookie, the Huntington, New York native totaled two points (2g) and 102 penalty minutes between Lehigh Valley where he was 1-0-1 with 51 penalty minutes in 18 games, and Reading where he was 1-0-1 with 51 penalty minutes in 13 games.

The 6'0", 209-pound, right-shot forward attended the Philadelphia Flyers 2024 & 2025 Development Camp, Training Camp and Rookie Series at PPL Center in each of the last two Septembers. Additionally, Boulton skated in one of Lehigh Valley's three preseason games each of the last two seasons. He did so this year at Hershey on October 1st on a line with Reading forwards Nolan Burke and Jeremy Michel.

Prior to signing a two-year AHL contract with Lehigh Valley on July 3, 2024, Boulton played 40 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2023-24 campaign. He also appeared in 16 OHL playoff games for London en route to lifting the J. Ross Robertson Cup as league champions and earning a spot in the Memorial Cup. Prior to signing with London in October, 2023, Boulton opened the season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Rochester Jr. Americans where he registered five points (3g-2a) in 10 games.

Sawyer is the son of 654-game NHLer Eric Boulton (2000-2016) and older brother of his former London Knights teammate Ryder Boulton.

Sevigny, 24, is on his third PTO of the season after signing one with Hartford on Oct. 16th and Lehigh Valley on Oct. 30th. Sevigny did not appear in a game for the Wolf Pack while with the Phantoms, the Quebec City, Quebec native recorded a +4 rating and seven shots on goal in six games. Sevigny registered two points (1g-1a) and a +3 rating in two games played with the Royals to open his fourth professional season.

The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot blueliner has played in 91 career AHL games between the Bridgeport Islanders and Laval Rocket scoring 22 points (6g-16a) in his AHL career. A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, Sevigny amassed 19 points (4g-15a) in 49 regular season games with the Lions before he added seven points (2g-5a) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games. Across 142 pro career regular season games, Sevigny has accumulated 43 points (11g-32a) between the AHL and ECHL.

What's Upcoming:

The Royals play a three-in-three on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions at the Colisee Videotron opening on Friday at 7:00 p.m. before continuing on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and concluding on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, December 4th for a Wild Wednesday promotional game, featuring $2 beer at select locations around the concourse, $2.50 ticket discount for college students and a $6.10 ticket discount in the Orange Zone.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games.







ECHL Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.