Wagner Delivers Overtime Winner on Thanksgiving Eve

Published on November 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Ryan Wagner buried the overtime game-winning goal to deliver a 5-4 victory for the Rapid City Rush over the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

All four lines scored for the Rush, who built a 4-1 lead late in the second period. Parker Bowman opened the scoring five minutes into the game with his first goal of the season. Blake Bennett, Cameron Buhl, and Quinn Olson all tallied in the second. Bennett broke out of a seven-game goalless drought, while Buhl and Olson each scored for the second straight game.

Idaho fought back and put home three consecutive goals of their own, tying the game late in the third and forcing overtime at 4-4.

In the overtime, Arsenii Sergeev made a breakaway save on the first shift, and four total in the period. Three minutes into OT, Ryan Wagner received a setup from Brett Davis, dangled a Steelheads defender one-on-one, then wristed home a top-shelf shot to end the night.

Wagner recorded his first overtime winner as a member of the Rush, and first game-winning goal of the season. His career-best goal-scoring run continues, now with a goal in nine of the last ten games. Wagner has totaled 19 points, just two back of the league lead.

Sergeev made a career-high 44 saves to earn his third professional win. The Rush snapped Idaho goaltender Arno Tiefensee's six-game winning streak by scoring five goals on 28 shots.

Rapid City's penalty kill went 3-for-4. The Rush did not see any power play time in the game.

The Rush have Thanksgiving off, then face the Steelheads in a Black Friday showdown with an opportunity to win the series.

Next game: Friday, November 28 vs. Idaho. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

