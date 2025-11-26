Rush Game Notes: November 26, 2025 - Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads

Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, begin the season series with the Idaho Steelheads tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Wednesday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush lost a second-straight hard-fought battle against the Kansas City Mavericks, 6-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. Kansas City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening eight minutes of the first period. Cameron Buhl cut the lead in half on a one-timed pass from Rasmus Ekstrom. Quinn Olson and Ryan Wagner scored in the third period for Rapid City. All three Rush goals brought them to within one, but they could not find the tying goal at any point in the game. The Mavericks scored two power play goals, including the eventual game-winner in the third period.

EIGHT IN NINE

Ryan Wagner doesn't just have eight goals in his last nine games- his best stretch as a pro- he has scored a goal in eight of the last nine games. The captain paces the Rush with eight goals and 17 points in 15 games this season, and ranks in the top five in both goals and points in the ECHL.

51'S BACK

Forward Quinn Olson returned to action last Friday after missing seven games due to an injury. He picked up an assist in his first game back, then scored his first goal of the year on Saturday while also recording a season-high five shots on goal. The second-year pro and Calgary native is in his first season with the Calgary organization on an American Hockey League contract.

FEELING PEACHY

The Rapid City Peaches made their one-time cameo on Saturday night, a nod to the Rockford Peaches and the classic film A League of Their Own. The team rebranded and wore special jerseys, and Cameron Buhl scored the first goal in Rapid City Peaches history.

READY FOR ANOTHER RIVAL

Tonight is the first of eight meetings between the Rush and the Steelheads. While down from the 14 head-to-head matchups the last couple of years, this season series will be played over the course of six weeks, which is sure to create some intensity.

IF IT'S ANYTHING LIKE LAST YEAR...

The 2024-25 season series between Rapid City and Idaho bred one-goal games. Not only did the Rush secure an 8-6 series victory over the Steelheads for the first time since 2019-20, it took a slew of tight victories to get there. 10 of the 14 matchups were one-goal decisions with seven requiring overtime.

A TEST FOR THE PK

While Idaho's power play ranks just 24th in the league, they have shown an ability to get on the man advantage and convert goals into wins. The Steelheads' 73 power play opportunities are by far the most in the ECHL. Additionally, Idaho is 8-0 when scoring a power play goal.

THE FIRST CALL-UP

Carter Wilkie became the first member of the Rush's opening night roster to be recalled to the Calgary Wranglers with his assignment last Saturday. Wilkie, who is Rapid City's second-leading scorer, has not yet suited up for Calgary this season.

