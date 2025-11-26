ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that Worcester's Max Dorrington has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #218, Greensboro at Worcester, on Nov. 23.

Dorrington is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head infraction at 5:54 of the first period.

Dorrington will miss Worcester's games at Adirondack (Nov. 28, Nov. 29 and Nov. 30) and at Reading (Dec. 5).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.