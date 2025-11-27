Swamp Rabbits Score Eight Straight in 8-1 Win over the Gargoyles
Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits spoiled Greensboro's Gobble Wobble Night, scoring eight goals in an 8-1 victory over the Gargoyles on Wednesday night.
Ethan Leyh put the crowd on their feet with the game's first goal, giving Greensboro a 1-0 lead 13:55 into the first period assisted by Jake Elmer and Patrick Newell. Leyh has scored four goals in the past five games, and extended a 10-game point-streak with the marker.
As the Gargoyles were outshooting the Swamp Rabbits 16-3 through 16 minutes of the opening period, Greenville responded with goals on back-to-back shots from Tim Lovell and Carter Savoie to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.
Greenville set the tone for the second period, extending their lead just 21 seconds in. They would score twice more before the second intermission advancing a 5-1 lead into the third. Coach Scott Burt switched goaltenders entering the final period, swapping in Ruslan Khazheyev for Nikita Quapp. Greenville found three more goals in the final 20 minutes to cap off an 8-1 win.
"Sometimes you take a punch to the chin, and tonight we did," said Burt. "I thought we had a good start, and at times we played well. We have to flush this. We had some guys that were passengers tonight and they have to just flip a switch and get ready for Friday."
Quapp stopped 14 of the 19 shots he faced. Khazheyev saw 15 shots against in the third period, saving 12 of them. The Swamp Rabbits eighth goal came on the power play, cutting a perfect home penalty kill streak at 33 consecutive to open the inaugural season.
The Gargoyles head on the road for two games, in two nights, in two different cities. They will open the weekend Friday, November 27 in Charleston, SC at 7:05 PM EST against the South Carolina Stingrays. They head further south to close out the weekend Saturday, November 27 in Jacksonville, facing the Icemen at 7 PM EST. The Gargoyles return home to the First Horizon Coliseum Wednesday, December 17 to host the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
