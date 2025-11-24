Gargoyles Take 3 Points on Worcester Road Trip

WORCESTER, MA - The Greensboro Gargoyles used a short handed goal in the third period to draw a point in a 3-2 overtime loss. The Gargoyles moved up two positions into sixth in the North Division standings, now tied behind Trois-Rivières and Adirondack with 14 points.

Worcester scored first on a defensive zone turnover, taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Gargoyles equalized early in the second period on the power play as Colton Leiter shot from the blue line, scoring his first goal of the season and recording his third point of the weekend. Ethan Leyh picked up his first assist of the game continuing a nine-game point streak.

Worcester would regain the lead just over the halfway point in regulation. Greensboro got into penalty trouble opening the third period taking back-to-back penalties, but Wade Murphy scored the game tying goal shorthanded. Leyh's second assist of the game finished a five-point weekend for the rookie out of Bentley University in his return to Massachusetts.

For the sixth time this season, the Gargoyles went into overtime. After Greensboro controlled the first two faceoffs, Worcester gained possession and scored the game-winner 1:30 into the extra frame. Ruslan Khazheyev made 29 saves in the overtime effort. The Gargoyles penalty kill finished four-for-four to close the weekend.

The team has a quick turnaround as they return home to Greensboro and prepare to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, November 26. The Gargoyles' Gobble Wobble night features fun for families and friends of all ages to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







