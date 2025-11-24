Stingrays Weekly Report - November 24
The South Carolina Stingrays rebounded after a pair of losses to the Florida Everblades with a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon in Georgia. With the victory on Sunday, the Stingrays sit in first place in the South Division, one point ahead of Florida.
November 24, 2025
STINGRAYS WEEKLY REPORT - NOVEMBER 24
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays rebounded after a pair of losses to the Florida Everblades with a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon in Georgia. With the victory on Sunday, the Stingrays sit in first place in the South Division, one point ahead of Florida.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 10-5-0-0 LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Wednesday, November 19 at Florida Everblades | 3-1 L
South Carolina trailed early and could not mount a comeback against Florida on Wednesday night in the first meeting of the season between the Stingrays and Everblades. Forward Patrick Guzzo scored his first professional goal in the loss.
Friday, November 21 at Florida Everblades | 4-2 L
Despite scoring two goals late in the 3rd period, the Stingrays could not complete the comeback against Florida, falling, 4-2. Defenseman Nolan Krenzen logged his first professional point with an assist on Kyler Kupka's goal.
Sunday, November 23 at Atlanta Gladiators | 3-2 W
South Carolina led Atlanta for a majority of Sunday's contest, but after the Gladiators tied it in the 3rd period, Simon Pinard put home a rebound chance to give the Stingrays their tenth win of the season.
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: Kyler Kupka (8)
Assists: Jalen Luypen, Simon Pinard (8)
Points: Kyler Kupka, Simon Pinard (14)
Plus/Minus: Stan Cooley (+7)
Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (33)
Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (3)
Wins: Mitch Gibson (5)
Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.78)
Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.941)
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Wednesday, November 26 at Atlanta Gladiators | 7:10 p.m. EDT
Friday, November 28 vs Greensboro Gargoyles | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets
Saturday, November 29 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 p.m. EDT
Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network
Milestone for Mooresy: In Friday night's game against the Florida Everblades, defenseman Connor Moore skated in his 292nd game as a member of the South Carolina Stingrays, putting him tenth all-time in games played in Stingrays franchise history.
Sunday Seth: Netminder Seth Eisele has started each of the last three Sunday games for South Carolina and has produced three-straight victories. Eisele stopped 22 shots on 24 attempts in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
The Road Ahead: After finishing the four-game road trip on Wednesday in Atlanta, South Carolina returns home on Friday for one game with the Greensboro Gargoyles on Glow Night, presented by Palmetto Pump House. Following Friday, the Stingrays go back on the road for another three games before returning home on Saturday, December 6 to begin a four-game homestand.
The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, November 28, at 7:05 p.m. against the Greensboro Gargoyles for Glow Night, presented by Palmetto Pump House.
South Carolina Stingrays exchange fist bumps along the bench
