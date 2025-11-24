Americans Weekly: Utah Bound for Three Games
Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Michael Gildon (left) and Thomas Caron of the Allen Americans battle for the puck
(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), went 0-2-1 last week losing all three games in Idaho last week. The Americans continue their two-week road trip this week with three games against the Utah Grizzlies starting on Wednesday night.
Last Week's Record: 0-2-1
Overall record: 4-6-3-0
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, November 19th
Allen 1 at Idaho 3 Final
Friday, November 21st
Allen 2 at Idaho 3 Final OT
Saturday, November 22nd
Allen 2 at Idaho 5 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, November 26th at Utah Grizzlies
Time: 8:10 PM CST
Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Friday, November 28th at Utah Grizzlies
Time: 8:10 PM CST
Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, November 30th at Utah Grizzlies
Time: 8:10 PM CST
Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (5) Michael Gildon and Brayden Watts
Assists - (8) Andre Anania
Points - (11) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (2) Michael Gildon
Power Play Assists - (5) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts
Game Winning Goals - (1) Danny Katic and two others
First Goal - (2) Michael Gildon
Insurance Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and *Mark Duarte
Penalty Minutes - (27) Thomas Caron
Plus/Minus - (3) *Danny Katic
Shots on Goal - (34) *Mark Duarte
Save Percentage - (0.931) *Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (2.37) *Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (3) Marco Costantini (3-4-3)
* In the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators
Americans Notables:
The Americans are 1-3-2 on the road this season.
Hank Crone has a three-game point streak (1 goal and 3 assists).
Allen is 2-0-2 when scoring first.
The Americans have a six-game losing streak (0-4-2)
Allen is 1-3-0 when trailing after the first period.
David Tendeck made his Americans debut on Saturday stopping 44 shots
Brayden Watts leads the team in scoring with 11 points.
Allen is 1-0-2 in one-goal games.
Colton Hargrove served the first of his two-game suspension on Saturday.
Michael Gildon leads the Americans with two Power Play Goals.
The Americans have dropped five straight road games.
Andre Anania is tied for the most assists in a game this season with four.
Images from this story
|
Michael Gildon (left) and Thomas Caron of the Allen Americans battle for the puck
(Idaho Steelheads)
ECHL Stories from November 24, 2025
- Americans Weekly: Utah Bound for Three Games - Allen Americans
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6 - Worcester Railers HC
- Florida and Orlando Face off on Monday Night - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 24 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 6: November 24, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Gargoyles Take 3 Points on Worcester Road Trip - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.