Americans Weekly: Utah Bound for Three Games

Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Michael Gildon (left) and Thomas Caron of the Allen Americans battle for the puck

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), went 0-2-1 last week losing all three games in Idaho last week. The Americans continue their two-week road trip this week with three games against the Utah Grizzlies starting on Wednesday night.

Last Week's Record: 0-2-1

Overall record: 4-6-3-0

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, November 19th

Allen 1 at Idaho 3 Final

Friday, November 21st

Allen 2 at Idaho 3 Final OT

Saturday, November 22nd

Allen 2 at Idaho 5 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, November 26th at Utah Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Friday, November 28th at Utah Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, November 30th at Utah Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (5) Michael Gildon and Brayden Watts

Assists - (8) Andre Anania

Points - (11) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (2) Michael Gildon

Power Play Assists - (5) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts

Game Winning Goals - (1) Danny Katic and two others

First Goal - (2) Michael Gildon

Insurance Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and *Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (27) Thomas Caron

Plus/Minus - (3) *Danny Katic

Shots on Goal - (34) *Mark Duarte

Save Percentage - (0.931) *Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.37) *Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (3) Marco Costantini (3-4-3)

* In the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators

Americans Notables:

The Americans are 1-3-2 on the road this season.

Hank Crone has a three-game point streak (1 goal and 3 assists).

Allen is 2-0-2 when scoring first.

The Americans have a six-game losing streak (0-4-2)

Allen is 1-3-0 when trailing after the first period.

David Tendeck made his Americans debut on Saturday stopping 44 shots

Brayden Watts leads the team in scoring with 11 points.

Allen is 1-0-2 in one-goal games.

Colton Hargrove served the first of his two-game suspension on Saturday.

Michael Gildon leads the Americans with two Power Play Goals.

The Americans have dropped five straight road games.

Andre Anania is tied for the most assists in a game this season with four.

