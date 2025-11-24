Worcester's Tikkanen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Henrik Tikkanen of the Worcester Railers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 17-23.

Tikkanen went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .965 in three appearances last week.

The 25-year-old turned aside all 30 shots in a 4-0 win against Maine on Tuesday, made 34 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Mariners on Friday and stopped 18 shots in a 3-2 win against Greensboro on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the New York Islanders, Tikkanen is 5-2-1 in eight appearances with the Railers this season, and ranks 10th in the ECHL with a 2.03 goals-against average and 11th with a .929 save percentage.

A native of Lohja, Finland, Tikkanen has seen action in 73 career games with Worcester going 36-30-6 with six shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. He has also appeared in 48 career games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League where he is 14-24-5 with one shutout, a 3.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890.

During the 2021-22 season, he won 13 of his 19 appearances with MoDo Hockey in the HockeyAllsvenskan league, the second-highest league in Sweden.







