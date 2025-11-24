ECHL Transactions - November 24

Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 24, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Johnny Curran, F

Wheeling:

Trevor LeDonne, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

Delete Brett Budgell, F Placed on Reserve

Add Sullivan Mack, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Hugo Ollas, G Recalled to Hartford by New York Rangers

Delete Zakary Karpa, F Recalled by Hartford

Norfolk:

Add Johnny Curran, F Activated from Reserve

Orlando:

Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Niko Huuhtanen, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Toledo:

Add Mitch Lewandowski, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Liam Souliere, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Ryan O'Rourke, D Recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

Add Trevor LeDonne, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Scooter Brickey, D Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AM)

Delete Zach Urdahl, F Placed on IR 3 Day







