ECHL Transactions - November 24
Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 24, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Johnny Curran, F
Wheeling:
Trevor LeDonne, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
Delete Brett Budgell, F Placed on Reserve
Add Sullivan Mack, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Hugo Ollas, G Recalled to Hartford by New York Rangers
Delete Zakary Karpa, F Recalled by Hartford
Norfolk:
Add Johnny Curran, F Activated from Reserve
Orlando:
Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Niko Huuhtanen, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Toledo:
Add Mitch Lewandowski, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Liam Souliere, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Ryan O'Rourke, D Recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
Add Trevor LeDonne, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Scooter Brickey, D Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AM)
Delete Zach Urdahl, F Placed on IR 3 Day
ECHL Stories from November 24, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - November 24 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, November 24, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: November 24, 2025 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Komets Continue to Roll with Two Home Wins - Fort Wayne Komets
- Worcester's Tikkanen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Henrik Tikkanen Named Warrior ECHL Goalie of the Week - Worcester Railers HC
- Forward Mitchell Lewandowski Returns to Toledo - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Returns Home, Wicked Wings & Teddy Toss this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Reading Jr. Royals Boast 8-1 Combined Record, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Teams Improve Undefeated Season Records - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Weekly: Big 3 Game Homestand on Thanksgiving Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Weekly: Utah Bound for Three Games - Allen Americans
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6 - Worcester Railers HC
- Florida and Orlando Face off on Monday Night - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 24 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 6: November 24, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Gargoyles Take 3 Points on Worcester Road Trip - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.