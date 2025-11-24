Walleye Weekly No. 6: November 24, 2025

Overall Record: 8-3-1-1, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 6 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Tuesday, November 18 at Cincinnati (5-4 OTL)

Friday, November 21 vs. Wichita (4-1 W)

Saturday, November 22 vs. Wichita (4-3 SOL)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, November 26 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Friday, November 28th vs. Wheeling (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Saturday, November 29 at Indy (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Sunday, November 30 at Fort Wayne (5:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Getting the Job Done: The Walleye recorded points in all three of their games this week, posting a 1-0-1-1 record. It started with a 5-4 overtime loss in Cincinnati, which featured two goals from Denis Smirnov, short-handed points from Nolan Moyle (1 G) and Will Hillman (1 A), and a goal by Colby Ambrosio. It was Toledo's first time going to overtime this season in their 11th game. They came back home to beat the Wichita Thunder in the first half of a back-to-back games at the Huntington Center by a score of 4-1. Nick Andrews scored his first professional regular-season goal, Jordan Ernst and Tanner Dickinson each scored, and Brandon Hawkins got two assists on the night. The Fish couldn't follow up on Friday's win in Saturday's game, as they fell in a shootout 4-3. Toledo got out to a 2-0 lead after the first period with goals from Ernst and Tanner Kelly but would end regulation tied 3-3. The Walleye have recorded at least one point in 6 consecutive games, good for the longest active streak in the league (Wheeling and Maine each had 8-game point streaks at one point). Toledo's 8-3-1-1 record (18 pts) is good for 2nd in the division, behind Fort Wayne (20).

Eye of the Hawk: Brandon Hawkins has continued his dominance into the 2025-26 season in search of his third consecutive MVP award. The Macomb, MI native extended his point streak to 6 games (1 G, 7 A, 8 pts), dating back to November 12 vs. Cincinnati. Hawkins' streak is the second longest active point streak in the league (Orlando's Aaron Luchuk has points in 7 straight). Hawkins snapped a 7-game goal drought in Saturday's game for his 5th of the year, totaling 17 points on the season, which tied for 4th place in the league's points leaderboard. Hawkins also has 10 points in the 6 road games the Walleye have played this season with 4 goals (including his hat trick on 10/25) and 6 assists.

Scoring Machines: The Walleye scored 11 goals in three games this week, bringing their total up to 49 on the season. They place second in the league in goals per game scoring an average of 3.77 times, as Savannah is ahead of them with 3.83 goals per game. Toledo owns the second-best goal differential (+16), behind Fort Wayne (+20); including a +10-goal differential in the third period (2nd place behind Idaho, +11). The Fish also rank 8th in the league in shots per game with an average of 31.92 shots across their 13 games. However, when the Walleye are being outshot, they have a 4-0-0-1 record. Additionally, the team is 5-0-0-1 when leading after the first period, 8-0-0-1 when leading after two, and 6-2-0-1 when scoring first (which they've done in 9 of 13 games).

Peak Performances: Several Walleye players had strong showings this week. Brandon Hawkins had four points on the week, including two assists in Friday's game. Denis Smirnov had two goals and an assist, adding his team-leading third power-play goal of the season on Tuesday. Tanner Dickinson also recorded three points on the week with a goal and two assists. Nick Andrews had a goal and added two assists, bringing his season total up to 9. Andrews remains tied with Wheeling's Brent Johnson in points among ECHL rookies after Saturday's games. The two are set to face off this upcoming Friday at the Huntington Center. Andrews also ties for 7th place among all ECHL defensemen in points with his 9 points, and Riley McCourt isn't too far behind, as he's tied for 12th place with 7 points. Jordan Ernst has 5 goals in his last 6 games, including goals in his last three home games.

Lockdown Units: Toledo's penalty kill unit is one of the best in the league at home, currently standing as one of five teams to not allow a power-play goal at home (along with Wheeling, Fort Wayne, Atlanta, and Greensboro). They've successfully killed off all 25 penalties they've taken at home this season, including 8 in Saturday's game against Wichita. The penalty kill unit overall ranks 3rd in the league, operating at 90.2% and only allowing 4 power play goals in 41 times short-handed (only Greensboro and Greenville are better). Toledo still leads the league in short-handed goals with 8, as Atlanta is the next closest team with 5. Eighteen of 30 teams in the league have one or less short-handed goals. Will Hillman maintains the league lead for short-handed points (6), followed by Nolan Moyle (4) and Nick Andrews (3) for the top three spots on the leaderboard. The Walleye also own the league's 2nd best power-play unit, operating at 28.8% and converting on 11 out of 41 chances so far this season (only trailing Cincinnati at 31.6%). The team's power play also ranks 2nd in the league on the road at 36.4% (8-for-22), only trailing Greensboro (38.5%).

Busy Fish: The Walleye have their first 4-game week of the season ahead of them, starting it off with a trip to Cincinnati to take on the Cyclones for the 4th time of 15 matchups this season, looking to improve on their 2-0-1-0 record against them on Wednesday. The Walleye head back to the Huntington Center on Friday to face the Wheeling Nailers for the first of three meetings this season. Toledo had a 4-2-1-0 record against Wheeling in the 2024-25 season in seven matchups. After that game, the team will travel to Indiana for a Saturday game against the Indy Fuel, who they've beaten twice already, and then to Fort Wayne on Sunday for a key divisional matchup against the Komets.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (1 G, 3 A, 4 Pts)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Liam Soulière (1 GP, W, .950 SV%)

