Thunder Weekly, November 24, 2025

Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder fight with the Fort Wayne Komets

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder fight with the Fort Wayne Komets(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita continued its six-game road trip last weekend with two games against Central Division foes. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, November 21

Wichita at Toledo, 4-1 L

Saturday, November 22

Wichita at Toledo, 4-3 W (SO)

Sunday, November 23

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 2-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, November 28

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, November 29

Kansas City at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. Star Wars Night. Buy Tickets

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the FloHockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 2-3-1-1

AWAY: 4-4-1-0

OVERALL: 6-7-2-1

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 15 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Beck, Stinil, 5

Assists: Beck, 9

Points: Beck, 14

+/-: Bar, +4

PIM: Stinil, Vanroboys, 16

BACK-TO-BACK - Wichita claimed a pair of wins this past weekend during its eastern road swing. The Thunder won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Wichita is back to .500 on the road heading into Friday's visit to Kansas City, which closes the team's six-game road trip.

54 - Matt Davis stopped a personal six-game losing skid on Sunday. He made a career high 54 saves for the 2-1 win. Davis stopped 82 of 85 shots in two games last weekend against Toledo and Fort Wayne. He is first in saves (369) and second in minutes played (658).

KANSAS KID - Ryan Finnegan entered the week with two points. He had his first two goal game of the year on Sunday and added an assist on Friday. The Tecumseh, Kansas native has five points in 16 games.

SUN DEVIL - Noah Beck leads the Thunder with 14 points. He has found the scoresheet in six of his last eight and five of his last six games. Beck is tied for the league lead among rookies with 14 points.

HELPER - Kyle Crnkovic has five points in his last five games. He had his second two assist game of the season on Sunday.

FIRSTS - Nick Nardecchia had a big goal on Saturday night, helping the Thunder get back into the game against the Walleye. He recorded his first goal as a pro in the process.

BLACK BEAR - Donavan Houle helped lead the Thunder to a shootout win on Saturday night at Toledo. The Maine Black Bears product recorded his first two-goal game of the season in regulation and scored the shootout winner.

SPECIAL - Wichita killed off all nine power plays this weekend. The Thunder are third in the league on the penalty kill away from home, killing off 21 of 23 chances (91.3%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Noah Beck is tied for third among rookies with three power play goals, third among rookies with six power play points and fifth among rookies with 41 shots...Matt Davis is eighth in save percentage (.932)...Wichita is second to last in the league in average penalty minutes per game (7.94)...Wichita is ninth in shots for per game (31.56)...Wichita is 3-1-1-1 when leading after one...Wichita 4-1-0-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-1-1-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 4-2-2-1 in one-goal games

Single game tickets for all games are on sale now. Wichita returns home on Saturday, November 29 against Kansas City for Star Wars Night.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.