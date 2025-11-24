Reading Jr. Royals Boast 8-1 Combined Record, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Teams Improve Undefeated Season Records
Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 8-1-0 record in the Nov. 20-22 slate of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season. The Jr. Royals Squirt A National (15-0-0) and PeeWee A American (14-0-0) improved on their undefeated seasons with victories, combining for an overall 29-0 record.
"Going into Thanksgiving break all of our teams are in a great spot. Now the goal is to continue this success through the end of the season," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals.
Mite C Results:
~ 1-0-0 record, Outscored opp. 10-6 ~
10-6 Win vs. Philadelphia Little Flyers
Mite A Results:
~ 0-1-0 Record, Outscored by opp. 12-2 ~
12-2 Loss vs. Genesis
Squirt A National (15-0-0) Results:
~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 15-2 ~
8-2 Win vs. Genesis Blue
7-0 Win vs. Campus Wild
PeeWee B National (8-4-0) Results:
~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 6-3 ~
6-3 Win vs. Central Penn Panthers
7-0 Win vs. Quakers
PeeWee A American (14-0-0) Results:
~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 10-1 ~
10-1 Win vs. Central Penn Panthers
Bantam A American (8-5-2) Results:
~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 15-7 ~
7-1 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens
8-6 Win vs. Quakers
-
What's Upcoming:
The Royals play a three-in-three on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions at the Colisee Videotron opening on Friday at 7:00 p.m. before continuing on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and concluding on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
The Royals return home on Wednesday, December 4th for a Wild Wednesday promotional game, featuring $2 beer at select locations around the concourse, $2.50 ticket discount for college students and a $6.10 ticket discount in the Orange Zone.
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games.
