Reading Jr. Royals Boast 8-1 Combined Record, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Teams Improve Undefeated Season Records

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 8-1-0 record in the Nov. 20-22 slate of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season. The Jr. Royals Squirt A National (15-0-0) and PeeWee A American (14-0-0) improved on their undefeated seasons with victories, combining for an overall 29-0 record.

"Going into Thanksgiving break all of our teams are in a great spot. Now the goal is to continue this success through the end of the season," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals.

Mite C Results:

~ 1-0-0 record, Outscored opp. 10-6 ~

10-6 Win vs. Philadelphia Little Flyers

Mite A Results:

~ 0-1-0 Record, Outscored by opp. 12-2 ~

12-2 Loss vs. Genesis

Squirt A National (15-0-0) Results:

~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 15-2 ~

8-2 Win vs. Genesis Blue

7-0 Win vs. Campus Wild

PeeWee B National (8-4-0) Results:

~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 6-3 ~

6-3 Win vs. Central Penn Panthers

7-0 Win vs. Quakers

PeeWee A American (14-0-0) Results:

~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 10-1 ~

10-1 Win vs. Central Penn Panthers

Bantam A American (8-5-2) Results:

~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 15-7 ~

7-1 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens

8-6 Win vs. Quakers

What's Upcoming:

