Florida and Orlando Face off on Monday Night

Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Kyle Penney in front of the Orlando Solar Bears goal

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Kyle Penney in front of the Orlando Solar Bears goal

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades take on the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 24 at 7:00 p.m. to start a stretch of four games in three cities over the next six days.

Florida is coming off back-to-back home wins over the South Carolina Stingrays, including a 4-2 victory Friday night. The Everblades have now won four of their last five and moved into second place in the South Division, one point behind the Stingrays. Kyle Betts and Reid Duke each had a goal and an assist in Florida's last win.

Orlando has not won since beating the Blades on October 18, losing 11 straight entering tonight's game. Most recently, the Solar Bears came up just short against the Jacksonville Icemen in a 5-4 final Saturday. Spencer Kersten leads Orlando with 16 points (six goals, ten assists) in 12 games this season.

The Everblades have won two of the previous three games against Orlando this season, including a 6-1 win in the most recent matchup back on October 21 in Orlando. Florida scored five times in the third for that victory. The road team has won every game so far in the season series.

Following tonight's game, the Everblades go north to take on Jacksonville on Wednesday.

