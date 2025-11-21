Blades Seek Sweep against Stingrays Friday Night

Florida Everblades forward Logan Will (right) vs. the South Carolina Stingrays

ESTERO, Fla. - Following their 3-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays at home, the Florida Everblades finish the two-game set tonight, Friday, November 21, with puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

In Wednesday's matchup, the Blades got on the board early with two first-period goals from Oliver Cooper and Carson Gicewicz, setting the tone right away. The Stingrays answered with a lone tally from Patrick Guzzo, but couldn't get ahead, sealing a 3-1 victory for the home squad.

Gicewicz's goal moved him into the team lead in goals with five on the season. He still trails Reid Duke in overall points, as Duke sits with 10 points (3 goals and 7 assists). On the blue line, Kade Landry and Gianfranco Cassaro are pacing the defense, each tied with five points.

Simon Pinard leads South Carolina in points with 13 (five goals and eight assists), while Connor Moore tops the defensemen with seven points, all of them being assists.

After the win, the Blades now sit second in the overall league standings, while the Stingrays remain ahead of them in the rankings in first.

As for special teams, South Carolina is operating at 22% on the power play, scoring seven goals on 32 opportunities. The Blades are close behind at 18%, converting nine times on 49 chances. On the penalty kill, however, Florida holds the edge with an impressive 89% success rate (46 kills on 52 attempts), while South Carolina sits at 76% with 32 kills on 42 attempts.

The rivals have a physical history, Connor Doherty leads the Blades in penalty minutes with 34, placing him fifth in the league, with Gicewicz close behind at 32. For South Carolina, forward Ben Hawerchuk leads the team with 25 PIM.

After tonight the Blades will start a two game road series split between the Orlando Solar Bears Monday, November 24 at 7 p.m. and the Jacksonville Icemen Wednesday, November 26 at 7 p.m. before returning back to Hertz Arena.

