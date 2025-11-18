Blades Trade David Tendeck to Allen Americans

Published on November 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades goaltender David Tendeck

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades goaltender David Tendeck(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have traded goaltender David Tendeck to the Allen Americans for future considerations.

Tendeck, 25, played two games for the Everblades this season, posting a 1-1-0-0 record with a 1.02 goals against average and a .965 save percentage. The Vancouver, BC local grabbed his one win with a 31-save shutout over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Tendeck is a former draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2018, selected from the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants. Allen will be his fifth ECHL team in his career.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.