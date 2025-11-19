Haider and Nychuk Loaned to Atlanta from Milwaukee

Published on November 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Tuesday that defenseman Chad Nychuk has been loaned to Atlanta by Milwaukee, and goaltender Ethan Haider has been reassigned to Atlanta by Milwaukee.

Haider was recalled by Milwaukee on Sunday, November 9th, and appeared in one game with the Admirals, a 3-1 win over the Texas Stars on Saturday. In his first career AHL start, Haider stopped 22/23 shots faced for his first AHL victory. The native of Maple Grove, MN, was off to a great start to the season after being assigned to the Gladiators from Milwaukee during training camp. In five games played this season, Haider boasts a record of 4-1, a 2.17 GAA, and a .932 save percentage.

Nychuk was recalled by the Admirals on Saturday and played in Milwaukee's 3-1 win over the Stars, recording two shots on goal with an even plus/minus rating. Initially assigned to Atlanta at the beginning of the season, Nychuk has been one of the ECHL's top defensemen since being assigned to Atlanta at the beginning of the season. The 6'1", 195-pound defenseman is tied for the team lead in points with two goals and eight assists in ten games played and leads the team in plus/minus as a +8. Nychuk is third amongst ECHL defensemen in points, tied for third in assists, and is one of only two defensemen to have scored a shorthanded goal this season.

The Gladiators are back at home to take on Greenville on Saturday night for Glads Fight Cancer Night at Gas South Arena. The Glads will wear specialty jerseys honoring those battling cancer and remembering those who have lost the fight. Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM EST, get your tickets.







