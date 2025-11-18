Deni Goure Recalled to AHL Chicago Wolves

Published on November 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles announced today that forward Deni Goure has been recalled by their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

The 22-year-old has been versatile this season for Greensboro, appearing in all 13 games to start the inaugural season. Goure has six points on three goals and three assists, and has seen usage on both wings and filling in at center in the absence of Logan Nelson.

Goure played one game with the Calgary Wranglers in the AHL during the 2024-25 season, while accumulating 55 points in 69 games under Coach Burt with Rapid City during his rookie season. The OHL product tallied 251 points in 259 games over five seasons with the Owen Sound Tigers.

"Deni has earned every bit of this opportunity. I coached him last season in Rapid City and watched his game grow every single day," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He came to Greensboro with the same drive and took another strong step in his development. This call up shows his work ethic and his commitment to doing things the right way. We are proud of him and excited to see him take this next challenge in Chicago."

The Gargoyles travel to Worcester for two games on Saturday and Sunday November 22 and 23. They return to the First Horizon Coliseum Wednesday November 26 for the Thanksgiving-themed Gobble Wobble, the final home game until December 17. The purchase of two tickets or more includes a complimentary turkey hat. Don't miss out on any of the family fun, get your tickets and more information at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.