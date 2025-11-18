ECHL Transactions - November 18
Published on November 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 18, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Greg Smith, F
Tahoe:
Zane McIntyre, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add David Tendeck, G Acquired from Florida
Cincinnati:
Delete Justin Portillo, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Marko Sikic, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Marko Sikic, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Will Cranley, G Assigned from St. Louis Blues
Delete David Tendeck, G Traded to Allen
Greensboro:
Delete David Gagnon, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves
Add Jordan Biro, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Ungar, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nikita Quapp, G Assigned from Chicago Wolves by Carolina
Delete Deni Goure, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves
Kansas City:
Delete Chase Brand, F Placed on IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Tahoe:
Delete Cody Laskosky, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jordan Gustafson, F Assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Delete Linden Alger, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jordan Papirny, G Assigned by Henderson
Trois-Rivières:
Add Sean Gulka, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Sean Gulka, F Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Add Christophe Fillion, F Signed ECHL SPC 11/17
Delete Saige Weinstein, D Recalled to Colorado Eagles by Colorado Avalanche 11/17
Worcester:
Delete Calle Odelius, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Michael Ferrandino, D Activated from IR 3 Day
