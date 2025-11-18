ECHL Transactions - November 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 18, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Greg Smith, F

Tahoe:

Zane McIntyre, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add David Tendeck, G Acquired from Florida

Cincinnati:

Delete Justin Portillo, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Marko Sikic, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Marko Sikic, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Will Cranley, G Assigned from St. Louis Blues

Delete David Tendeck, G Traded to Allen

Greensboro:

Delete David Gagnon, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves

Add Jordan Biro, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Ungar, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nikita Quapp, G Assigned from Chicago Wolves by Carolina

Delete Deni Goure, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves

Kansas City:

Delete Chase Brand, F Placed on IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Tahoe:

Delete Cody Laskosky, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jordan Gustafson, F Assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Delete Linden Alger, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jordan Papirny, G Assigned by Henderson

Trois-Rivières:

Add Sean Gulka, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Sean Gulka, F Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Add Christophe Fillion, F Signed ECHL SPC 11/17

Delete Saige Weinstein, D Recalled to Colorado Eagles by Colorado Avalanche 11/17

Worcester:

Delete Calle Odelius, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Michael Ferrandino, D Activated from IR 3 Day







