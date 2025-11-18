Royals Welcome 1,000+ Students to Annual Education Day Game, Schooled by Nailers, 2-0

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (8-3-2-0, 18 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (10-2-0-0, 20 PTS), 2-0, at Santander Arena on Tuesday, November 18th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-3-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 29 saves on 31 shots faced while Nailers netminder Maxim Pavlenko (4-2-0-0) earned the win in goal stopping all 29 shots faced for his second professional career shutout and first in the ECHL.

Wheeling scored a goal in the opening 18:33 to take a 1-0 lead on a power play goal by Ryan Mahshie (3). The Nailers extended their lead 4:28 into the second period courtesy of David Breazeale's (1) first professional career goal, 2-0.

The Royals connected with three posts in the first period and were stifled on all four power play opportunities by Pavlenko and a stiff Wheeling defense. The Royals outshot the Nailers 12-8 in the final frame, but came short of potting a goal, suffering their first shutout of the season and first since November 10, 2024 against the Indy Fuel.

With the loss, Reading fell to 3-2-0 at home and saw their four-game point streak (3-0-1) come to an end.

The Royals continue a four-game series against the Nailers on Friday, November 21st at 6:30 p.m. at WesBanco Arena before the series shifts back to Reading for the finale on Saturday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

During the November 22nd home game, fans can enjoy a Lilo & Stitch promotional game with a Post-Game Skate with Royals players. Fans must bring their own skates and drop them off at the information desk in sec 101 prior to the game.

