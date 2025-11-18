Bison Announce Details for Teddy Bear Toss Night Presented by Beer Nuts

Published on November 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today the details for Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Beer Nuts on Saturday, December 6 at Grossinger Motors Arena with opening faceoff set for 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to the arena for the event. Following the Bison's first goal of the game, fans can throw those stuffed animals to the ice that will be collected and donated to local charities.

Select Bison partners will be hosting stuffed animal drives leading up to the game for fans who are not able to attend.

Fans can drop off donations at the following locations: Bobcat of Bloomington (13955 Carole Drive, Bloomington), Commerce Bank (1339 E Empire St, Bloomington), DoubleTree by Hilton-Bloomington (10 Brickyard Dr, Bloomington), D.P. Dough (121 E Beaufort St, Normal), DR. McKay's Bar & Grill (909 North Hershey Road, Bloomington), Grove Street Bakery (812 E Grove St, Bloomington), Little Jewels Learning Center (1730 Evergreen Blvd, Normal), Nautical Bowls (112 E Beaufort St, Normal), Scribbles Center for Learning (1415 Woodbine Rd, Bloomington), Shake it Up (105 W Front St, Bloomington).

Stuffed animals will be donated to Bison partners and non-profit organizations including Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, The Baby Fold, CASA of McLean and Logan Counties, The Center for Youth and Family Solutions, Easterseals Central Illinois, Habitat for Humanity McLean County, Lifelong Access, Midwest Food Bank and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central IL.

The Bison will wear specialty Peanuts-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off on DASH Auction. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

Tickets to Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Beer Nuts can be purchased for as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to secure your seat today and be ready to throw your stuffed animals onto the ice for a great cause!







ECHL Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.