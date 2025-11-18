Railers, EcoTarium, and Hanover Insurance Group Partner to Facilitate Largest School Day Game in Franchise History

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), hosted their largest School Day Game in franchise history on the morning of Tuesday, November 18th, presented by The Hanover Insurance Group. This annual event is the eighth for the team as they hosted the Maine Mariners in front of a record crowd of 8,512.

Record-Breaking Attendance

With this year's turnout, the Railers set a new franchise record for School Day Game attendance. The previous high came during the 2024-25 season, when the event drew just over 7,300 attendees. This is also the largest crowd recorded for the Railers since January 4th, 2025, when the team reached 8,056 fans during IceCats weekend. Tuesday's attendance number marked the fifth-largest crowd in franchise history.

"The energy that these kids bring into the arena makes putting this game on worth-while each and every year," Team President Kim Golinski said. "We appreciate Worcester Public Schools, the city of Worcester, Hanover Insurance Group, Worcester Police, the DCU Center, the EcoTarium, and the bus companies for all helping to grow this game and create an accessible environment for the kids of the Worcester Public School system."

Accessibility for All

The Worcester Railers Foundation proudly provided transportation for all of the young fans to be able to attend the game, making this event as accessible as possible. The Foundation arranged 130 buses to transport students from 33 different Worcester public schools to the DCU Center and back safely.

Partners for Learning

The Worcester Railers partnered with EcoTarium, the Museum of Science and Nature, in Worcester, MA, to provide students in attendance with fun and educational activities throughout the morning, all while enjoying a day of hockey.

