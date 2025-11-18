Pavlenko, Nailers Blank Royals, 2-0

Wheeling Nailers goaltender Maxim Pavlenko stops a Reading Royals shot

READING, PA - Maxim Pavlenko had quite the morning in goal for the Wheeling Nailers at Santander Arena on Tuesday. The Kazakhstan native stopped all 29 shots he faced and got involved physically with a pair of minor penalties. Wheeling got goals from Ryan Mahshie and David Breazeale to defeat the Reading Royals, 2-0. The Nailers improved to 10-2-0 on the season, and are 17-5-3 all-time in morning games.

The first period was a wild one. Both teams received two power plays, Wheeling goaltender Maxim Pavlenko was called for two penalties, there was a fight, and the Nailers took a 1-0 lead. The goal came on the power play with 1:27 remaining. Ryan Mahshie and Brayden Edwards exchanged passes in the left circle, and Mahshie ultimately shoveled a shot into the top-right corner of the cage. Brent Johnson also picked up an assist for his seventh point in four games.

Wheeling added to its lead at the 4:28 mark of the middle frame. Logan Pietila carried the puck in on the right side of the offensive zone, then dropped a pass back to David Breazeale. The ice opened up for Breazeale, who skated to the top of the right circle, where he wired a shot in off of the left post for his first professional goal.

A pair of fights took place in the third period to run the game's total to three, but neither team turned on the red light, as the Nailers were victorious, 2-0.

Maxim Pavlenko earned the shutout for Wheeling, as he was perfect on 29 shots. Keith Petruzzelli made 29 saves on 31 shots in the defeat for Reading.

