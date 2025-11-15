Nailers Mangle Mariners, 5-1
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV - Friday night was a statement victory for the Wheeling Nailers, as they took down the Maine Mariners, 5-1 at WesBanco Arena to move into a tie for first place in the North Division. The win was Wheeling's seventh in a row, which brought the team's overall record to 8-1-0 for the best nine-game start in team history. Mike Posma netted the first two-goal game by a Nailer this season, Jack Works scored his first pro marker, and Jake Smith made 26 saves.
The two teams played to a scoreless draw in the first period, before Wheeling finally broke through at the 3:22 mark of the second. The Nailers got lots of traffic around the crease, and the puck popped free to Mike Posma, who slid a shot inside of the left post. The goal gives Posma points in three straight contests. Wheeling added to its lead with 8:21 remaining. Zach Urdahl entered the offensive zone off of the rush, then waited for teammates to join him. One of those teammates was Max Graham, who took a drop pass in the slot and zipped a wrist shot into the left side of the cage. The Nailers held off a powerful attack by Maine to maintain their 2-0 lead at the intermission break.
Wheeling busted the game open with three goals in the third period. The first of those came shorthanded at the 3:34 mark. Logan Pietila poked the puck past a Mariners defender to create a 2-on-0 break. Pietila dished a pass over to Posma, who buried his second of the night into the left side of the twine. The Nailers fed off of the shorthanded goal and successful penalty kill to go ahead by four. Tanner Andrew set up Jack Works, who wired his first professional tally into the top-left corner of the goal. Matthew Quercia tacked on another insurance marker from the left circle, before James Marooney netted Maine's lone goal for the 5-1 final score.
Jake Smith was stellar in goal once again for Wheeling, as he denied 26 of the 27 shots he faced for his third straight triumph. The Nailers ended Luke Cavallin's five-game winning streak, as he allowed five goals on 28 shots for the Mariners.
The Nailers and Mariners will play in Wheeling again on Saturday at 7:10. The promotion is First Responders Night, and following the ECHL match, the annual Guns & Hoses game will take place. Additional upcoming promotions include Bluey Night on November 29th and Wizards & Wands: Spells in the Snow on December 6th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
Wheeling Nailers react following a goal
