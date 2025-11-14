Blades Seek Back-To-Back Wins in Greenville

Greenville, S.C. - The Florida Everblades will look to continue their winning ways after a convincing 5-0 shutout victory in Greenville to open their three-game set against their South Division foe.

After a scoreless first period the Blades offense surged to life erupting for five goals in the middle frame. Everblades captain Oliver Chau began the scoring for Florida 1:25 into the second stanza, marking the second straight game Chau has netted the game's first goal. 44 seconds later Oliver Cooper found the back of the net for his first goal as an Everblade doubling Florida's lead.

Jesse Lansdell continued Florida's offensive rampage at the 6:23 mark with his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Craig Needham extended his goal-scoring streak to three-straight games 2:23 later to give the Blades a 4-0 advantage. Carson Gicewicz capped off the second-period offensive explosion converting a power-play goal at the 12:40 mark. Gicewicz's tally matched Lansdell with his fourth goal of the season and increased his point streak to three games.

Overall, Florida received offensive contributions from 11 different skaters and had 16 players register a shot on goal, with forward Carson Gicewicz pacing the Blades offense recording his second multi-point performance of the season.

Wednesday's winning effort saw Florida match their season high with 43 shots on goal and marked the second time this season Florida has tallied five goals in a single frame. The Blades have now scored a power-play goal in three straight games, improving to 6-0-0-1 when converting on the man advantage, and finished a perfect 8-for-8 on the penalty kill, including a successful 5 on 3 kill.

In goal, David Tendeck earned first star honors in his season debut turning aside all 31 Greenville shots, including 13 in the final frame.

The Blades will look to carry their momentum into the middle game of the three-game set Friday night when the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Following Friday's, contest the two teams will conclude the series Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. ET.







