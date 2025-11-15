Jade Miller's Shorthanded Overtime Goal Earns him 100th ECHL Point and Steelheads' Win
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
The Idaho Steelheads (6-5-1-0) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (4-5-2-0) in overtime on Friday night on a shorthanded goal by Jade Miller, who earned his 100th ECHL point on the goal. The teams will continue their three-in-three series in Boise on Saturday night with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MT from Idaho Central Arena.
The Steelheads opened the scoring in Friday's game, gaining a 1-0 lead just 60 seconds into the game as Robbie Holmes scored on a feed from Matt Anderson in tight.
The Grizzlies responded right away when the puck dropped for the middle frame, as Tyler Gratton cashed in on chaos in the crease to notch his second goal of the season just 19 seconds into the second period and tie the game 1-1.
In the third period, after killing off a 5-on-3 penalty, Idaho allowed a 5-on-4 power play goal to Utah's Stepan Timofeyev, who received a pass from Griffin Ness in the slot and beat Idaho goaltender Arno Tiefensee at 8:27 of the frame. In the dying moments of regulation, now on a power play of their own, the Steelheads found the equalizer when Mitch Wahl's seeing-eye wrist shot found its way by Utah goaltender Dylan Wells and into the net.
Wahl's goal forced overtime at Maverik Center, but the Steelheads were back on the penalty kill to begin the extra period after Charlie Dodero was sent to the box for a delay of game penalty with 35 seconds left in regulation.
Down a man in overtime, the Steelheads created an odd-man rush, and after Connor Punnett's initial bid was saved by Wells, Miller fired home the rebound for the shorthanded overtime game-winner.
In addition to Miller's milestone, Steelheads head coach Everett Sheen coached in his 361st game with Idaho, breaking a three-way tie with John Olver and Derek Laxdal to give him the franchise record for most games coached behind the bench for the Steelheads.
Idaho's Arno Tiefensee made 42 saves on 44 shots in the win, while Utah's Dylan Wells made 23 saves on 26 shots in the loss.
ICCU THREE STARS
Jade Miller (IDH, 1-0-1, 0, 2 shots, GWG)
Arno Tiefensee (IDH, 42 saves, win)
Tyler Gratton (UTA, 1-0-1, 0, 3 shots)
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025
- Jade Miller's Shorthanded Overtime Goal Earns him 100th ECHL Point and Steelheads' Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Flores Earns First Pro Shutout In 3-0 Win Over Rapid City - Indy Fuel
- Ortiz Shines in Bison Debut, Bloomington Defeats Iowa, 3-1 - Bloomington Bison
- Cyclones Drop Home Contest Against Walleye On Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Power Play Comes Alive in 6-3 Win at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Ungar Thrills in 30-Save Shutout Win - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Tame Lions in 6-4 Win to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- O'Reilly's Two Goals Not Enough in Defeat to Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Fall To Ghost Pirates In Friday Night Match Up - Norfolk Admirals
- Gibson Blanks Atlanta as Stingrays Edge Gladiators in 1-0 Battle - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rousseau Excellent, But Bloomington's Empty-Net Goal Silences Landers, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Two Goals from Tanner Dickinson Leads Walleye to a Win in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Former Icemen Defenseman Hunter Skinner Makes NHL Debut with St. Louis Blues - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, November 15th - Game 11/72 - Reading Royals
- Golder, Rizzo Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Take Point in Overtime Loss to Thunder, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Drop Lavender Ice Tilt with Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gibson Stops 33 Shots, South Carolina Blanks Atlanta, 1-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Mangle Mariners, 5-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Come Back to Grab 3-2 Win in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Savannah Downs Norfolk for Road Victory - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tahoe Shut out for First Time this Season in 2-0 Loss to Gargoyles - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Shut out in Indy - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Take out Wings - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Fall in Wheeling, Ending Point Streak - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Slow Down Royals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 14 - ECHL
- Admirals Aquire Forwards Alex Tonge from Orlando and Brandon Mcnally - Norfolk Admirals
- Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Dustin Geregach from Norfolk - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Saville Recalled to Ontario, Singleton Signs PTO with Cleveland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: November 14, 2025 - Rush at Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Seek Back-To-Back Wins in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Break Through at Home, Taking Down Tahoe 4-3 in Overtime - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Jade Miller's Shorthanded Overtime Goal Earns him 100th ECHL Point and Steelheads' Win
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 4
- Steelheads Top Mavericks 2-1 to Close out Week with Two Points
- Steelheads Fall to Mavericks, 3-2, in OT on Kansas City Practice Rink
- Steelheads Defeated by Mavericks 5-2 in Kansas City Kid's Day Game