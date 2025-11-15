Jade Miller's Shorthanded Overtime Goal Earns him 100th ECHL Point and Steelheads' Win

Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







The Idaho Steelheads (6-5-1-0) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (4-5-2-0) in overtime on Friday night on a shorthanded goal by Jade Miller, who earned his 100th ECHL point on the goal. The teams will continue their three-in-three series in Boise on Saturday night with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MT from Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads opened the scoring in Friday's game, gaining a 1-0 lead just 60 seconds into the game as Robbie Holmes scored on a feed from Matt Anderson in tight.

The Grizzlies responded right away when the puck dropped for the middle frame, as Tyler Gratton cashed in on chaos in the crease to notch his second goal of the season just 19 seconds into the second period and tie the game 1-1.

In the third period, after killing off a 5-on-3 penalty, Idaho allowed a 5-on-4 power play goal to Utah's Stepan Timofeyev, who received a pass from Griffin Ness in the slot and beat Idaho goaltender Arno Tiefensee at 8:27 of the frame. In the dying moments of regulation, now on a power play of their own, the Steelheads found the equalizer when Mitch Wahl's seeing-eye wrist shot found its way by Utah goaltender Dylan Wells and into the net.

Wahl's goal forced overtime at Maverik Center, but the Steelheads were back on the penalty kill to begin the extra period after Charlie Dodero was sent to the box for a delay of game penalty with 35 seconds left in regulation.

Down a man in overtime, the Steelheads created an odd-man rush, and after Connor Punnett's initial bid was saved by Wells, Miller fired home the rebound for the shorthanded overtime game-winner.

In addition to Miller's milestone, Steelheads head coach Everett Sheen coached in his 361st game with Idaho, breaking a three-way tie with John Olver and Derek Laxdal to give him the franchise record for most games coached behind the bench for the Steelheads.

Idaho's Arno Tiefensee made 42 saves on 44 shots in the win, while Utah's Dylan Wells made 23 saves on 26 shots in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

Jade Miller (IDH, 1-0-1, 0, 2 shots, GWG)

Arno Tiefensee (IDH, 42 saves, win)

Tyler Gratton (UTA, 1-0-1, 0, 3 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.