Saville Recalled to Ontario, Singleton Signs PTO with Cleveland

Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced a pair of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions today. Goaltender Isaiah Saville has been recalled by the Ontario Reign, while Tate Singleton signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Saville heads back to the Reign, where he began the 2025-26 Season. The 6'1", 196-pound net-minder holds a 3-2-0-0 record in five games with the Swamp Rabbits, along with a 2.59 GAA and .925 SV%. Saville won three straight starts from October 31st vs Orlando to November 8th against Orlando, allowing two goals or less in all three wins. He made his season debut for the Reign on October 19th, against the Colorado Eagles, and stopped all three shots he saw in 7:54 of action. He was credited with the win.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Saville, 25, enters his fourth professional season after being on contract with the Vegas Golden Knights for the last three seasons. While he missed last season with the Henderson Silver Knights in the AHL, he posted a 7-12-1 record in 22 games in the 2023-24 campaign, alongside a shutout, a 3.27 GAA, and a .893 SV%. He also received an NHL call-up, but did not play with the Golden Knights. Prior to turning professional, Saville played three collegiate seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, earning 2021 NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star honors while racking up 38 wins and six shutouts in his career over 82 games. He also collected USHL Goaltender of the Year recognition in 2019 with the Tri-City Storm in addition to the Dave Peterson Award for USA Hockey Junior Goaltender of the Year, and the season prior was named Midwest Goaltender of the Year with the NAHL's Minnesota Magicians.

Singleton goes to the AHL for the first time this season with the Cleveland Monsters, whom he was in training camp with earlier this season. The 5'9", 185-pound forward leaves the Swamp Rabbits as the team's leading scorer with 10 points (4g-6ast) in as many games. Last season, he logged 10 regular season games in the AHL with the Ontario Reign and added an appearance in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Singleton racked up 37 points (18g-19ast) in 51 games with the Swamp Rabbits last season while accumulating 107 PIM, his second straight season of 35+ points and 100+ PIM. Among his many highlight moments in the 2024-25 campaign, Singleton collected hat tricks in back-to-back games against the Indy Fuel on January 31st and February 1st, becoming the first player in Swamp Rabbits history and the 15th player in the ECHL since 1997 to accomplish the feat.

Hailing from West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Singleton, 27, has 95 points (47g-48ast) in 120 ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits and Newfoundland Growlers, and an additional 22 games in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies and Ontario Reign (1g-5ast-6pts). He turned professional following the conclusion of his NCAA college hockey career with The Ohio State University, compiling 70 points (33g-37ast) in 140 games as a Buckeye.

The Swamp Rabbits rematch the Everblades tonight for "Blue Collar Night", presented by Harrison's. Puck drop for "the hardest working game of the year" is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.







ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025

