Tahoe Shut out for First Time this Season in 2-0 Loss to Gargoyles

Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were kept off the scoreboard as the Greensboro Gargoyles earned a 2-0 shutout victory on Friday night.

The Gargoyles tallied their first goal of the night in the first period as Wade Murphy found the back of the net on a sharp-angle chance with Greensboro short-handed to give the Gargoyles a 1-0 lead.

In the second, neither team found success as Tahoe goaltender Zane McIntyre and Greensboro netminder Connor Ungar played phenomenally throughout the evening.

In the third, with an empty net for the Knight Monsters, Greensboro was able to break through on the open net and come away with a 2-0 victory.

McIntyre played outstanding for Tahoe, stopping 26 of 27 shots he faced. For Greensboro, Ungar stood tall in net and pitched a 30-save shutout to give the Gargoyles their second consecutive win on home ice.

The third and final game of this series takes place tomorrow night at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, with puck drop at 4 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network begins at 3:50 pm.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







