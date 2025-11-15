Mariners Fall in Wheeling, Ending Point Streak

Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, saw their eight-game point streak come to an end with a 5-1 loss to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at WesBanco Arena. It was Wheeling's seventh win in a row.

After a scoreless opening period, it was a sluggish start to the second for the Mariners, and they'd allow a pair of goals to fall behind. At 3:22, Wheeling's Mike Posma scooped up a backhander in front of Luke Cavallin to open the scoring. Later in the period, the Nailers entered the zone off the rush and Zach Urdahl fed Max Graham to double the lead at 11:30. The Mariners finished the period strong but had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard, trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Posma's second goal of the game came shorthanded at 3:34 of the third after Logan Pietila skated away on a breakaway and handed it off to Posma on his left to stretch the lead to 3-0. Jack Works' first pro goal at 6:09 made it a 4-0 game, and Matthew Quercia tacked on a fifth at 16:47. Mariners defenseman James Marooney broke up Jake Smith's shutout bid with just 1:01 to play, wristing a shot from beyond the top of the right circle. It was Marooney's first goal of the season and the second of his pro career.

The Mariners (7-2-1-1) and Nailers, now tied for first place in the North, will meet again on Saturday night for another 7:10 PM puck drop. The Mariners are back on home ice on Sunday, November 23rd for "Throwback Night" against the Norfolk Admirals at 3 PM. The promotion includes "throwback ticket prices" of $10, not including Ticketmaster fees.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at

MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.