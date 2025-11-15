Mariners Fall in Wheeling, Ending Point Streak
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, saw their eight-game point streak come to an end with a 5-1 loss to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at WesBanco Arena. It was Wheeling's seventh win in a row.
After a scoreless opening period, it was a sluggish start to the second for the Mariners, and they'd allow a pair of goals to fall behind. At 3:22, Wheeling's Mike Posma scooped up a backhander in front of Luke Cavallin to open the scoring. Later in the period, the Nailers entered the zone off the rush and Zach Urdahl fed Max Graham to double the lead at 11:30. The Mariners finished the period strong but had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard, trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes.
Posma's second goal of the game came shorthanded at 3:34 of the third after Logan Pietila skated away on a breakaway and handed it off to Posma on his left to stretch the lead to 3-0. Jack Works' first pro goal at 6:09 made it a 4-0 game, and Matthew Quercia tacked on a fifth at 16:47. Mariners defenseman James Marooney broke up Jake Smith's shutout bid with just 1:01 to play, wristing a shot from beyond the top of the right circle. It was Marooney's first goal of the season and the second of his pro career.
The Mariners (7-2-1-1) and Nailers, now tied for first place in the North, will meet again on Saturday night for another 7:10 PM puck drop. The Mariners are back on home ice on Sunday, November 23rd for "Throwback Night" against the Norfolk Admirals at 3 PM. The promotion includes "throwback ticket prices" of $10, not including Ticketmaster fees.
Single game tickets for all home games are available at
MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025
- Flores Earns First Pro Shutout In 3-0 Win Over Rapid City - Indy Fuel
- Ortiz Shines in Bison Debut, Bloomington Defeats Iowa, 3-1 - Bloomington Bison
- Cyclones Drop Home Contest Against Walleye On Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Power Play Comes Alive in 6-3 Win at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Ungar Thrills in 30-Save Shutout Win - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Tame Lions in 6-4 Win to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- O'Reilly's Two Goals Not Enough in Defeat to Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Fall To Ghost Pirates In Friday Night Match Up - Norfolk Admirals
- Gibson Blanks Atlanta as Stingrays Edge Gladiators in 1-0 Battle - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rousseau Excellent, But Bloomington's Empty-Net Goal Silences Landers, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Two Goals from Tanner Dickinson Leads Walleye to a Win in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Former Icemen Defenseman Hunter Skinner Makes NHL Debut with St. Louis Blues - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, November 15th - Game 11/72 - Reading Royals
- Golder, Rizzo Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Take Point in Overtime Loss to Thunder, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Drop Lavender Ice Tilt with Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gibson Stops 33 Shots, South Carolina Blanks Atlanta, 1-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Mangle Mariners, 5-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Come Back to Grab 3-2 Win in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Savannah Downs Norfolk for Road Victory - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tahoe Shut out for First Time this Season in 2-0 Loss to Gargoyles - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Shut out in Indy - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Take out Wings - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Fall in Wheeling, Ending Point Streak - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Slow Down Royals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 14 - ECHL
- Admirals Aquire Forwards Alex Tonge from Orlando and Brandon Mcnally - Norfolk Admirals
- Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Dustin Geregach from Norfolk - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Saville Recalled to Ontario, Singleton Signs PTO with Cleveland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: November 14, 2025 - Rush at Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Seek Back-To-Back Wins in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Break Through at Home, Taking Down Tahoe 4-3 in Overtime - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.