O'Reilly's Two Goals Not Enough in Defeat to Florida
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Ryan O'Reilly potted a shorthanded tally and a power play goal for his first two goals of the season, and Mattias Sholl stood tall with a 32-save performance, but Kyle Betts snuck a power play goal past Sholl with 2:11 remaining to give the Florida Everblades a 3-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night.
Both teams traded blows in the opening frame, leaving the first 20 minutes knotted at 1-1. Ryan O'Reilly opened the scoring entries for the Swamp Rabbits with a shorthanded tally, the team's first of the season. At 6:45, Carter Savoie broke up a pass while on the penalty kill and drew a delayed penalty as he worked up the ice and into the offensive third. O'Reilly scooped the loose puck and flipped it over Everblades goalie Cam Johnson to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead. However, Sean Allen answered under 10 minutes later on an offensive zone draw. With 5:56 to play, Anthony Beauchamp won a draw to Allen on the blue line, and the latter whipped a shot through traffic and past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Mattias Sholl, tying the game at 1-1.
After both teams failed to score in the second, O'Reilly was back on the board for the Swamp Rabbits in their second and final power play of the game. With 9:48 remaining in regulation, the puck was worked around the zone by Parker Berge to Patrick Polino on the left wall. Polino's shot was denied by Johnson, but O'Reilly had enough time and space to bear down and bury it past him while sprawling in his crease, putting the Swamp Rabbits up 2-1. Again, Florida had a quick response, this time by Ben Brar, who's first of the season came off a laser over Sholl's shoulder following an Everblades zone containment that was fired around to tie the game at 2-2 with 8:22 left in the game (Sean Allen and Anthony Beauchamp assisted). Josh Atkinson was dinged for a high-sticking minor with 3:40 left in the game, and it was on this power play Florida found its winner. With 2:11 to play, Kyle Betts, from the right side, slipped a shot under Sholl's far leg pad, squeaking inside the far post to give the Everblades its first and only lead at 3-2 (Anthony Romano and Kade Landry assisted). The Swamp Rabbits tried to find an equalizer late with Sholl on the bench for the extra attacker, but Johnson and the Everblades staved them off to take their second in as many games against the Swamp Rabbits.
Mattias Sholl turned aside 32 of 35 shots in suffering the defeat (1-3-0-0).
The Swamp Rabbits close out their series with the Everblades tomorrow on "Faith and Family Day", presented by Babb's Plumbing. Puck drop is slated for 4:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and features our first postgame skate with the team following the game.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Cam Hausinger vs. the Florida Everblades
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025
- Power Play Comes Alive in 6-3 Win at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Ungar Thrills in 30-Save Shutout Win - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Tame Lions in 6-4 Win to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- O'Reilly's Two Goals Not Enough in Defeat to Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Fall To Ghost Pirates In Friday Night Match Up - Norfolk Admirals
- Gibson Blanks Atlanta as Stingrays Edge Gladiators in 1-0 Battle - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rousseau Excellent, But Bloomington's Empty-Net Goal Silences Landers, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Two Goals from Tanner Dickinson Leads Walleye to a Win in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Former Icemen Defenseman Hunter Skinner Makes NHL Debut with St. Louis Blues - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, November 15th - Game 11/72 - Reading Royals
- Golder, Rizzo Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Take Point in Overtime Loss to Thunder, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Drop Lavender Ice Tilt with Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gibson Stops 33 Shots, South Carolina Blanks Atlanta, 1-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Mangle Mariners, 5-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Come Back to Grab 3-2 Win in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Savannah Downs Norfolk for Road Victory - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tahoe Shut out for First Time this Season in 2-0 Loss to Gargoyles - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Shut out in Indy - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Take out Wings - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Fall in Wheeling, Ending Point Streak - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Slow Down Royals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 14 - ECHL
- Admirals Aquire Forwards Alex Tonge from Orlando and Brandon Mcnally - Norfolk Admirals
- Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Dustin Geregach from Norfolk - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Saville Recalled to Ontario, Singleton Signs PTO with Cleveland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: November 14, 2025 - Rush at Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Seek Back-To-Back Wins in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Break Through at Home, Taking Down Tahoe 4-3 in Overtime - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- O'Reilly's Two Goals Not Enough in Defeat to Florida
- Saville Recalled to Ontario, Singleton Signs PTO with Cleveland
- Swamp Rabbits Set New Attendance Record in "School Day Game"
- Jake Murray Earns an AHL PTO with Abbotsford
- Swamp Rabbits Outlast Orlando for Fourth Straight Win