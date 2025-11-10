Jake Murray Earns an AHL PTO with Abbotsford

Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman and alternate captain Jake Murray has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the defending Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks, affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

Murray heads to the AHL in a three-way tie for the team's lead in scoring amongst defensemen. The 6'3", 216-pound defenseman has four assists, appearing in all nine games played this season. He also holds the most assists in a game this season with three helpers in a shootout win at Savannah on October 18th. It was announced on November 4th that Murray was one of four alternate captains selected for the Swamp Rabbits this season.

This is the first time Murray is back in the AHL since March of 2024 when he was contracted by the Texas Stars. That season, Murray played 19 games for the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars.

Murray's rights were acquired by the Swamp Rabbits at the end of the 2024-25 ECHL Season to complete a future considerations trade with the Bloomington Bison. He put in a solid sophomore campaign with the Bison: he played all 72 games, notching five goals and 34 points, finishing fourth in scoring on the roster while pacing all defensemen. The final game of last season on April 13th at Fort Wayne was his 100th in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League".

Hailing from Oakville, Ontario, Murray, 23, is in his third season of professional hockey. Between his time in Texas and his ECHL career with the Swamp Rabbits, Idaho Steelheads, and Cincinnati Cyclones, he holds seven goals and 48 points in 128 games. Prior to his professional experience, Murray skated in 257 games in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs and Guelph Storm, collecting 100 points (14g-86ast). He served as an alternate captain for three seasons: two with Kingston and one with Guelph.

The Swamp Rabbits now gear up for a three-game series against the Florida Everblades, beginning with a Wednesday morning showdown on November 12th. Puck drop is slated for 10:35 am on the "School Day Game", presented by AFL. The game will be broadcast on Fox Carolina, a special presentation of Palmetto Sports + Entertainment.







ECHL Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.