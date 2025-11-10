Thunder Weekly, November 10, 2025

Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder assemble following a goal

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a tough stretch of seven games in 10 days this past Friday against Utah. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, November 5

Wichita at Allen, 6-4 L

Thursday, November 6

Utah at Wichita, 6-4 W

Friday, November 7

Utah at Wichita, 2-0 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, November 12

Kansas City at Wichita, 10:30 a.m. Educational Kids Day Game. Buy Tickets

Friday, November 14

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, November 15

Wichita at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

WICHITA

HOME: 2-2-1-1

AWAY: 1-2-1-0

OVERALL: 3-4-2-1

Last 10: 3-4-2-1

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: T-6th, Mountain Division, 9 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 4

Assists: Dickman, 5

Points: Beck, Stinil, 7

+/-: Kneen, +3

PIM: Proctor, 10

WORKHORSE - Matt Davis has been a workhorse for the Thunder. He has started all but two games so far this season. The rookie out of Denver University leads the league in minutes (480) and saves (244).

200 - Jay Dickman had a season-high three helpers on Thursday night. He is nearing 200 ECHL assists, currently at 192, and 400 ECHL games, currently at 374.

100 - Peter Bates is closing in on 100 ECHL goals. He scored twice on Thursday night, giving him 79 for his career. It was also his first two-goal game of the season.

SUN DEVIL - Noah Beck is tied for seventh among rookies with seven points and tied for sixth among defensemen. He is third in shots among blueliners with 27. Beck collected his second multi-point game and first two assist game of the season on Thursday.

FIRSTS - Kirby Proctor netted his first goal in a Thunder uniform and had two points on Thursday. He also tallied the game winner, his first of his career. Spencer Blackwell had a goal on Wednesday morning. It was his first regular season goal of his career. Blackwell had two goals during the playoffs last year. Jack Bar recorded his first two points of his pro career with two helpers on Thursday.

GOOD STARTS - Wichita's best period has been the first this year. The Thunder are outscoring their opponents 11-5 and outshooting their opponents 112-98 in the opening period. Wichita is seventh in the league in shots for per game (33.80)

ROAD TRIPPIN - The Thunder hits the road for the next six games after a Wednesday morning meeting at INTRUST Bank Arena against Kansas City. Wichita will play twice this weekend in Independence before heading out to the Central Division. The next home game after Wednesday for the Thunder is November 29 against Kansas City.

EIGHTH - Wichita had its largest crowd of the season on Friday night. The crowd of 11,860 fans takes over eighth place in franchise history in all-time attendance.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kyle Jeffers netted his first goal in a Thunder uniform last Thursday...Jake Wahlin is two goals away from 50 in his career...Wichita is averaging just 9.20 penalty minutes per game, seventh fewest in the league...Wichita is 2-1-2-1 in one goal games...

