Thunder Holds off Grizzlies on Thursday Night for 6-4 Win

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder forward Ryan Finnegan

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home on Thursday night to begin a three-game homestand, holding off Utah for a 6-4 victory at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Peter Bates, Jay Dickman and Michal Stinil combined for six points and a +8 rating. Kyle Jeffers, Ryan Finnegan and Kirby Proctor found the net while Noah Beck added two helpers. Roddy Ross earned his first win of the season, stopping 26 shots.

With the win, Wichita snaps a four-game winless skid and moves into a third-place tie with Allen.

The Thunder raced out to a quick lead, scoring three in the first period. Jeffers made it 1-0 at 2:39 for his first in a Thunder uniform. He slipped behind the Utah defense and beat Dylan Wells through the five-hole.

Finnegan increased the lead to 2-0 at 11:01. Lucas Vanroboys threaded the needle to Finnegan on the power play. He caught the pass near the right post and beat Wells.

At 17:27, Bates recorded his first of two on the night to make it 3-0. Jay Dickman made a terrific play near the right post to deflect the puck over Wells. Bates was in the right place at the right time and put it into a wide open net.

In the second, the Grizzlies marched right back into the game with three goals in the first five minutes. Neal Shea tallied a power play goal at 1:06 to make it 3-1. Kirby Proctor was just getting out of the penalty box, but Shea was open at the right post and beat Ross for his third of the season.

Stepan Timofeyev scored 1:30 later to cut the Thunder lead to one. After Danny Dzhaniyev was stopped by Ross, Wichita was unable to get the puck out of its own zone. Timofeyev beat Ross from the left circle to make it 3-2.

Jack Ricketts tied the game at 5:05. Utah created a turnover in the neutral zone, which allowed Ricketts to get behind the defense. He was able to ward off Kyle Masters all the way to the net and beat Ross.

Wichita appeared to re-take the lead with 11:48 remaining in the second. Lucas Vanroboys redirected a point shot from Beck that beat Wells. The official blew the play dead and whistled no goal for goaltender interference. The play was reviewed and upheld.

At 16:48, Bates made it 4-3 as he deflected a shot from T.J. Lloyd for his third of the season.

Proctor made it 5-3 just five minutes into the final frame. He took a pass from Jack Bar at the left circle and wired a shot past Wells.

Utah answered quickly as Evan Friesen scored just 12 seconds later. He intercepted a pass on the left boards, walked along the goal line and beat Ross to make it 5-4

With time winding down, the Grizzlies pulled Wells looking for the equalizer. Stinil tallied an empty-net goal to seal it with 32 seconds left for his fourth of the campaign.

Dickman led the way with three helpers and was +3. Proctor finished with a goal and an assist. Jack Bar had two assists, including his first point as a pro.

Wichita went 1-for-5 on the power play. Utah was 1-for-6 on the man advantage.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night to host the Grizzlies. Opening faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

