Railers Lose Weekend-Opener 4-0 to Mariners

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers forward Ryan Miotto in front of the Maine Mariners goal

PORTLAND, ME - The Worcester Railers HC (1-5-0-1) lost to the Maine Mariners (5-1-1-1) on Friday, November 7th, with a final score of 4-0 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. The Railers will meet the Mariners next on home ice at the DCU Center on Saturday, November 8th. Puck drops at 6:05 p.m EST.

Maine got the early lead to kick off the first period. Brooklyn Kalmikov (1-0-1), assisted by Tristan Thompson (0-1-1) and Max Andreev (0-1-1), scored a power play goal for the Mariners at 0:58. Maine followed with two more unanswered goals from Max Andreev (3-1-4). The first came at 19:43 in the second with a tipped shot from Loke Johansson (0-1-1), assisted by Brooklyn Kalmikov. The second came at the start of the third, which put Maine's new score to 3-0. Brooklyn Kalmikov and Tristan Thompson both gained their second assists of the night on Andreev's second goal. The hat trick goal from Andreev put the final score at 4-0 Maine to finish the game.

The Railers kicked off their first road matchup against the Maine Mariners this season with an early penalty kill. Porter Schachle, who made his season debut in the starting lineup for the evening, went to the box for a hooking call at just 0:34. With the Mariners up a man on the ice, Brooklyn Kalmikov (4th) finished off a rebound to give Maine an early one-goal lead to start the first at just 0:58. Worcester would get the chance to retaliate with a mid-period power play opportunity after Maine's Jacob Perreault was called for cross-checking against Railers forward Riley Ginnell - with no score for Worcester. A second power play came after a hooking call against Mariners forward Max Andreev at 15:54. Worcester closed the period down a goal to Maine 1-0. Maine outshot Worcester 15-6.

Worcester found themselves short a man twice in the second period, once at 8:25 due to an interference call on Drew Callin, and again at 12:35 from Cole Donhauser's hooking minor. What appeared as a scoreless second period for both sides changed with 17 seconds left on the clock. A last-minute tip from Maine's Max Andreev (3rd) on a shot from teammate Loke Johansson brought the game's new score up 2-0 in favor of the Mariners. Shots were 22-11 in favor of Maine for the period.

The Railers opened the third looking for their first goal of the night, but would find themselves shut out to close the game. An early roughing call put the team down a man, leaving Maine with the opportunity to broaden the score 3-0 with a power play goal from Max Andreev (4th), his second of the night and the second power play goal for Maine. The Railers found themselves on their fifth power play chance of the night at 10:07 with Mariner's Andreev heading into the box for tripping-no score for Worcester. Maine scored their 4th goal of the night (16:48), on an empty-netter from Andreev (5th) for the hat-trick. The final score was 4-0 Mariners. Final shots were 12-10 Mariners in the third, 49-27 in favor of Maine overall.

NOTES:

Three stars: 3rd Star: Luke Cavallin (27 saves, 0GA, 1.000 SV%), 2nd Star: Brooklyn Kalmikov (1-3-4, +2, 5 shots), 1st Star: Max Andreev (3-1-4, +2, 3 shots)... Final shots were 49-27 in favor of Maine... Luke Cavallin (5-1-0) made 27 saves on 27 shots for Maine, while Tristan Lennox made 45 saves on 49 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 0-for-6 on power plays while Maine went 2-for-6... The Railers are now 0-2-0-0 this season vs. the Mariners and 0-1-0-0 at the Cross Insurance Arena... Porter Schachle, Tanner Schachle, Riley Ginnell, and Michael Suda all made their season debuts for Worcester.

