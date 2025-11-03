Railers Trade Fraser to Cincinnati for Future Considerations

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defensemen Cole Fraser has been traded to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

Fraser, 26, signed with Worcester as a free agent on July 18th. He got into all six games to begin the season for Worcester, leading the ECHL in penalty minutes across that span with 32.

