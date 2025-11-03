Mariners Acquire Defenseman Owen Gallatin

Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Owen Gallatin with the Fort Wayne Komets

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, have acquired defenseman Owen Gallatin from the Fort Wayne Komets, the team announced on Monday. The Mariners will send cash considerations to the Komets to complete the deal.

A 23-year-old defenseman from Hugo, MN, Gallatin made his professional debut for the Komets last spring, after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In nine games, he registered three assists, also appearing in two of Fort Wayne's playoff contests. This season, he's skated in one game.

Gallatin had an impressive college career at Duluth, posting 79 points (19 goals, 60 assists) in 152 games over four years. In his junior season of 2023-24, his 30 points were good for second on the team. As a junior player, Gallatin was a part of the United States National Team Development Program from 2018-20, also playing one season for the USHL's Fargo Force.

