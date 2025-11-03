ECHL Transactions - November 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 3, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Reading:

Austen Swankler, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Troy Murray, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Landry Laird, G Released as EBUG

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Matt Register, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Colby McAuley, F Placed on Reserve

Add Colby McAuley, F Signed ECHL SPC

Bloomington:

Add Dryden McKay, G Acquired from Utah

Add Jake Barczewski, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake Barczewski, G Traded to Utah

Delete Daniel Tedesco, F Loaned to Italian National Team

Cincinnati:

Add Cole Fraser, D Acquired from Worcester 11/2

Delete Braeden Kressler, F Recalled to Toronto Marlies by Toronto Maple Leafs 11/2

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add David Tendeck, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Will Cranley, G Recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Fort Wayne:

Delete Owen Gallatin, D Traded to Maine 11/2

Greensboro:

Add Patrick Kyte, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Zach Okabe, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Blake Christensen, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Delete Ty Gallagher, D Recalled to Providence

Add Owen Gallatin, D Acquired from Fort Wayne 11/2

Orlando:

Add Luke Bast, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Peter Laviolette, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Jake Hamilton, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Cole Kodsi, F Activated from Reserve

Delete JC Brassard, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Ethan Langenegger, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Rapid City:

Delete Nathan Torchia, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Reading:

Add Nick Capone, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Artyom Guryev, D Recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Sawyer Boulton, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Tanner Edwards, F Acquired from Toledo

Toledo:

Delete Tanner Edwards, F Traded to South Carolina

Utah:

Delete Dryden McKay, G Traded to Bloomington

Add Jake Barczewski, G Acquired from Bloomington

Add Kyle Keyser, G Assigned by Colorado Eagles

Worcester:

Delete T.J. Walsh, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Thomas Gale, G Returned From Loan by Springfield

Delete Cole Fraser, D Traded to Cincinnati 11/2







