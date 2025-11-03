ECHL Transactions - November 3
Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 3, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Reading:
Austen Swankler, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Troy Murray, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Landry Laird, G Released as EBUG
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Matt Register, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Colby McAuley, F Placed on Reserve
Add Colby McAuley, F Signed ECHL SPC
Bloomington:
Add Dryden McKay, G Acquired from Utah
Add Jake Barczewski, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake Barczewski, G Traded to Utah
Delete Daniel Tedesco, F Loaned to Italian National Team
Cincinnati:
Add Cole Fraser, D Acquired from Worcester 11/2
Delete Braeden Kressler, F Recalled to Toronto Marlies by Toronto Maple Leafs 11/2
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add David Tendeck, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Will Cranley, G Recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Fort Wayne:
Delete Owen Gallatin, D Traded to Maine 11/2
Greensboro:
Add Patrick Kyte, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Zach Okabe, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Blake Christensen, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Delete Ty Gallagher, D Recalled to Providence
Add Owen Gallatin, D Acquired from Fort Wayne 11/2
Orlando:
Add Luke Bast, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Peter Laviolette, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Jake Hamilton, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Cole Kodsi, F Activated from Reserve
Delete JC Brassard, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Ethan Langenegger, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Rapid City:
Delete Nathan Torchia, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Reading:
Add Nick Capone, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Artyom Guryev, D Recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Sawyer Boulton, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Tanner Edwards, F Acquired from Toledo
Toledo:
Delete Tanner Edwards, F Traded to South Carolina
Utah:
Delete Dryden McKay, G Traded to Bloomington
Add Jake Barczewski, G Acquired from Bloomington
Add Kyle Keyser, G Assigned by Colorado Eagles
Worcester:
Delete T.J. Walsh, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Thomas Gale, G Returned From Loan by Springfield
Delete Cole Fraser, D Traded to Cincinnati 11/2
ECHL Stories from November 3, 2025
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Kyle Neuber - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - November 3 - ECHL
- Railers Trade Fraser to Cincinnati for Future Considerations - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Acquires Forward Tanner Edwards - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cole Fraser Acquired by the Cyclones Via Trade with Worcester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Acquire Defenseman Owen Gallatin - Maine Mariners
- Samuel Jonnson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Samuel Jonnson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Forward Sullivan Mack Loaned to Bison - Bloomington Bison
- Fort Wayne's Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Guryev Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley; Boulton Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Keith Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October - Reading Royals
- Reading's Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: November 3, 2025 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Prep for 2-Of-3 at Home, Military Appreciation Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kansas City Mavericks Host Annual Kids Day Game Nov. 5 at 10:35 a.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets on Three Game Winning Streak - Fort Wayne Komets
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 3 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 3: November 3, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 3 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.