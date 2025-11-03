Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 3: November 3, 2025

Overall Record: 2-1-0-0, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Saturday, November 1 vs. Indy (6-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, November 7 at Kalamazoo (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Saturday, November 8 vs. Kalamazoo (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Sunday, November 9 vs. Iowa (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Burnt Fuel: The Walleye claimed victory in their one game of the week, a 6-2 bludgeoning of the Indy Fuel on Saturday night in the home opener. The Walleye tied a franchise record with three shorthanded goals in the contest, matching only the contest on January 5, 2020, at Wheeling. Toledo enters the new week with a record of 3-1-0-0 (six points), tied for third in the Central Division. However, the Walleye have played the least games of any Central Division team, as the two teams in front of them played six games (Fort Wayne, ten points) and eight games (Iowa, seven points).

Run for the Hills: Forwards Chad Hillebrand and Will Hillman both starred in Saturday's win over the Fuel. Each landed a pair of goals in the win. Hillman joins Sam Craggs (11/11/2023) as the only players in Walleye history with two shorthanded goals in a single game, the first of the pair was also his first professional goals. Hillebrand had the first goal and the other shorthanded goal, which was the game-winning goal. The physical forwards also brought the game-scoring in a full circle, as Hillebrand scored in the first minute (:37) and Hillman scored in the final minute of the game (19:38).

Special Teams, Special Players: The Walleye special teams have been unreal to begin the season. The Toledo power play unit is strong year-in and year-out, as they are at 31.3%, good for fourth in the ECHL thus far as they've tallied five goals with a man-advantage. However, it is the penalty kill unit that is turning heads. The Fish lead the league by a wide margin with six shorthanded goals through four games, including three in Saturday's win (ties single game record) and five of the six shorties have come against the Indy Fuel, while also beginning the season 12-14 on the PK. The units have combined for 11 of the 18 goals in Toledo's first four games.

Streaking Fish: The Toledo Walleye have been powered by some key contributors in their strong start to the season. Nolan Moyle (4G, 2A), Brandon Hawkins (3G, 4A) and Nick Andrews (5A) are each riding four-game point streaks to begin their new campaigns. Moyle is the first Walleye to record at least one goal in each of the team's first four games to begin a season. Chad Hillebrand (4G) and Tanner Dickinson (1G, 3A) have each recorded a point in their last three games.

Long Time, No See: The Toledo Walleye embark on their first three-game weekend of the season, beginning with a home-and-home with the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday (at Kalamazoo) and Saturday (in Toledo) before welcoming the Iowa Heartlanders into the Huntington Center for the first time this season on Sunday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Will Hillman (2 SHG, First Pro Goal, ties single game SHG record)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .920 SVP)







