Kansas City Mavericks Host Annual Kids Day Game Nov. 5 at 10:35 a.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena

Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks will host their annual Kids Day Game on Wednesday, November 5, with puck drop scheduled for 10:35 a.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks will face the Idaho Steelheads in front of an anticipated crowd of more than 6,000 elementary-aged students from across the Kansas City Metro area.

This year's event will also welcome seven schools and over 200 students with special needs, providing an inclusive and accessible experience designed to ensure every child can enjoy professional hockey in a supportive environment.

The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to include Variety KC, one of our valued Community Partners, in this year's Kids Day Game festivities. Over 20 individuals supported by Variety KC will enjoy the excitement from suites, as many experience their first-ever hockey game!

Throughout the game, the concourse will feature interactive educational stations, activity tables, sensory-friendly spaces, and appearances from the Mavericks' mascot, Mac, giving students a hands-on way to explore the sport and engage with the game-day atmosphere.

Kids Day is one of the Mavericks' most significant community outreach initiatives each season, offering:

Educational enrichment through sports-based activities

Sensory-aware accommodations for students who may need them

Affordable access for schools across the metro area

A safe, memorable first introduction to Kansas City hockey The Mavericks enter the event and look to build on last year's Mountain Division Championship.







ECHL Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.