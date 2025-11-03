Knight Monsters Weekly Update: November 3, 2025

Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, continued their road trip this past week as they traveled to Boise to take on the Idaho Steelheads.

On Wednesday, October 29, the Knight Monsters were defeated by the Steelheads 5-2, marking the first time in the 2025-26 ECHL season that the Knight Monsters failed to score four or more goals in a game.

On Friday, October 31, Tahoe responded with a big win against Idaho, cruising to a 5-2 victory. Kevin Wall led the way with two goals and an assist, and four other players had multi-point games. This also marked the first ECHL win for former Boston Bruins goaltender Zane McIntyre, who stopped 29 of 31 shots.

On Saturday, November 1, the Knight Monsters kept their momentum as they once again knocked off Idaho 5-2 in the rubber match. Forward Mike O'Leary notched his second-straight multi-point game in victory, and Jordan Papirny made a strong return in net, turning away 37 of 39 Steelheads shots.

This week, the Knight Monsters are back on the road as they take on the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, November 5, Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8.

PLAYER MILESTONES

During Saturday's 5-2 win, forward Anthony Collins skated in his 616th career ECHL game, which officially puts him in 14th place on the all-time ECHL games played list, passing Derek Nesbitt.

Forward Luke Adam notched his 20th career ECHL goal on Saturday night. The St John's, Newfoundland native has 45 points in 78 career ECHL games.

In Friday's 5-2 victory, forward Adam Pitters skated in his 50th career ECHL game. The 5-10, 181-pound forward began his professional career with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL before joining the Knight Monsters last season.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 am.







