Goaltender Jordan Papirny Returns to Tahoe from AHL Henderson
Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goalie Jordan Papirny has been loaned to the team from the Henderson Silver Knights.
Papirny, who is on an AHL contract with Henderson, was recalled by the Silver Knights earlier this week and served as the backup goalie in Henderson's 6-2 victory over the Ontario Reign.
In three appearances with the Knight Monsters this season, Papirny has posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.
Last season with Tahoe, Papirny posted a 16-8-3 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.
The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
ECHL Stories from October 31, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - October 31 - ECHL
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Returns to Tahoe from AHL Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Acquire Hubbarde to Complete Trade with Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers Acquire Defenseman Eric Parker in Trade with Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Ben Meehan Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Defenseman Tommy Bergsland Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Sign 2019-20 Royal, 249-Pro Game Defenseman Miles Gendron to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Day - Game #4 Greensboro Gargoyles vs. Trois-Rivières Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Halloween Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush look to clinch series, finish October with a winning record - Rapid City Rush
- Admirals Aquire Forward David Jankowski from Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Look to Even Series against Wichita - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Happy Halloween - Allen Americans
- Everblades Sign Forward Ryan Naumovski - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Bite Back; Earn First Ever Win over Jacksonville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Dzhaniyev Scores Three Goals in Utah's 6-4 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Returns to Tahoe from AHL Henderson
- Knight Monsters Fall on Wednesday Night to Steelheads 5-2
- Knight Monsters Sign Former NHL Goaltender Zane McIntyre
- Reigning ECHL Rookie of the Year Sloan Stanick Named ECHL Player of the Week
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Recalled to AHL Henderson