Goaltender Jordan Papirny Returns to Tahoe from AHL Henderson

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goalie Jordan Papirny has been loaned to the team from the Henderson Silver Knights.

Papirny, who is on an AHL contract with Henderson, was recalled by the Silver Knights earlier this week and served as the backup goalie in Henderson's 6-2 victory over the Ontario Reign.

In three appearances with the Knight Monsters this season, Papirny has posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Last season with Tahoe, Papirny posted a 16-8-3 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am.







