Nailers Acquire Defenseman Eric Parker in Trade with Norfolk

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Eric Parker with Bowling Green State University

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired defenseman Eric Parker and future considerations from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for the rights to forward David Jankowski.

Parker, 24, made his professional debut with the Admirals on Saturday night against Worcester. He was held scoreless with two shots on goal and a +1 rating. Prior to turning pro, Eric played four seasons of college hockey at Bowling Green State University. The blueliner tallied four goals, 32 assists, and 36 points in 114 games. Parker's most productive season was his freshman year, when he collected 13 points and was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team. The Calgary, Alberta native will be greeted by a familiar face in Wheeling, as he was teammates for parts of four seasons with Jack Works with the AJHL's Okotoks Oilers.

Jankowski, 28, was tendered a qualifying offer by the Nailers this summer, meaning Wheeling had possession of his ECHL rights prior to the trade. David played two full seasons and part of a third in Wheeling, and skated away with 25 goals, 55 assists, and 80 points in 146 games. The Dundas, Ontario native posted back-to-back 37-point seasons, and had a +23 rating during his time with the Nailers. Prior to turning pro, Jankowski played five seasons of college hockey - four at St. Lawrence University, then one at Michigan Tech.

The Wheeling Nailers will play their home opener on Saturday night at 7:10 against the Norfolk Admirals.

