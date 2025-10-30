Nailers Name Matthew Quercia as Team Captain

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have named their captain for the 2025-26 season. Head Coach Ryan Papaioannou presented the honor to Matthew Quercia at Wednesday night's Meet the Team Event with season ticket members.

Quercia, 26, is the 30th captain in team history, and he is also the player on the active roster with the longest tenure as a member of the Nailers. Matthew first came to Wheeling in February of 2022, following the completion of his collegiate career. That spring, the forward delivered one of the most memorable goals in team history, as he scored in overtime of game seven to defeat the Fort Wayne Komets in the Central Division Semifinal Series. That is one of three game seven overtime goals in club history.

The Andover, Massachusetts native missed the entire 2022-23 season due to injury, but returned to the ice the following year, when he posted 33 points in 64 games to help Wheeling reach the playoffs once again. Last season was a career year for Quercia, as he scored 20 goals in 68 games, while also accumulating 188 penalty minutes. Matthew has appeared on the scoresheet in all three games thus far this season with two goals and two assists.

In his career with the team, the new captain of the Nailers has amassed 36 goals, 41 assists, 77 points, and 387 penalty minutes in 154 games. Quercia needs to appear in 20 more games to crack the top-20 in that category all-time, while his 387 penalty minutes rank 14th all-time.

