ECHL Transactions - October 29
Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 29, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Idaho:
C.J. Walker, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Alexander Campbell, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G Assigned by Utica
Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on Reserve
Allen:
Add Landry Laird, G Added as EBUG
Delete Braidan Simmons-Fisher, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Anthony Costantini, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Decker, D Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Oliver Cooper, F Activated from Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Jordan, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Reece Harsch, D Placed on Reserve
Add Reece Harsch, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Connor Ungar, G Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Idaho:
Add C.J. Walker, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Jake Boltmann, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Beni Halasz, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Arno Tiefensee, G Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Iowa:
Add Ty Gibson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Carter Allen, D Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Tyler Coffey, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add John Spetz, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Orlando:
Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Rapid City:
Add Simon Mack, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Delete Mitchell Smith, D Placed on Reserve
Add Rasmus Ekstrom, F Activated from Reserve
Reading:
Delete Jordan Frasca, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Tulsa:
Delete Dallas Comeau, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Ryan Lautenbach, F Assigned by San Diego
Add Coulson Pitre, F Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on Reserve
Add Cade McNelly, D Activated from Reserve
Wichita:
Add Nolan Kneen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Nico Somerville, D Placed on Reserve
Add Kirby Proctor, D Activated from Reserve
ECHL Stories from October 29, 2025
- Gargoyles Acquire Edmonton Oilers Goaltender Connor Ungar - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Everblades Open Military Night Photo Submission - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - October 29 - ECHL
- Bruins Alumni Roster Unveiled for Railers Fight Cancer Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Canucks (NHL) Assign Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: October 29, 2025 - Rush at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City Tonight - Allen Americans
- Gargoyles Bolster Blue Line, Trading for Wichita Thunder Defenseman Patrick Kyte - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Begins Three Game Series vs Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.