ECHL Transactions - October 29

Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 29, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Idaho:

C.J. Walker, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Alexander Campbell, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G Assigned by Utica

Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on Reserve

Allen:

Add Landry Laird, G Added as EBUG

Delete Braidan Simmons-Fisher, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Anthony Costantini, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Decker, D Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Oliver Cooper, F Activated from Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Jordan, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Reece Harsch, D Placed on Reserve

Add Reece Harsch, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Connor Ungar, G Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Idaho:

Add C.J. Walker, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Jake Boltmann, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Beni Halasz, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Arno Tiefensee, G Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Iowa:

Add Ty Gibson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Tyler Coffey, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add John Spetz, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Orlando:

Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Rapid City:

Add Simon Mack, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Delete Mitchell Smith, D Placed on Reserve

Add Rasmus Ekstrom, F Activated from Reserve

Reading:

Delete Jordan Frasca, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Tulsa:

Delete Dallas Comeau, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Ryan Lautenbach, F Assigned by San Diego

Add Coulson Pitre, F Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on Reserve

Add Cade McNelly, D Activated from Reserve

Wichita:

Add Nolan Kneen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Nico Somerville, D Placed on Reserve

Add Kirby Proctor, D Activated from Reserve







