Canucks (NHL) Assign Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo to K-Wings

Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo has been recalled from loan by Vancouver (NHL) from Abbotsford (AHL) and reassigned on loan to Kalamazoo.

Aku Koskenvuo, 22, is a 6-foot-4, 201-pound, Espoo, FIN native who played three seasons (2022-2025) for Harvard University, posting a 14-16-5 record, a .910 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.91 goals-against average (GAA) with three shutouts. The goaltender was elected to the NCAA All-Ivy Academic Team and was an NCAA All-Ivy League Honorable Mention last season.

Koskenvuo was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft (No. 137) by the Vancouver Canucks.

Kalamazoo's next game is at the Bloomington Bison (1-1-0-1) on Friday. Puck Drop is at 8 p.m. EDT at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The K-Wings' next home game is Kids Take Over Day at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Nov. 2, at Wings Event Center. Get ready for a day where the kids run the show, as the young fans are in charge, from fun in the stands to special game-day roles. After the final whistle, keep the excitement going with our first Fans Skate the Ice event of the season. $5 skate rentals are available.







