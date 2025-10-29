ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced that Maine's Shawn Element has been suspended for seven games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #56, Wheeling at Maine, on Oct. 26.

Element is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 18:20 of the first period.

Element will miss Maine's games at Adirondack (Oct. 31), vs. Adirondack (Nov. 1), vs. Reading (Nov. 2), vs. Worcester (Nov. 7), at Worcester (Nov. 8 and Nov. 9) and at Wheeling (Nov. 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







