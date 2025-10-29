Gargoyles Acquire Edmonton Oilers Goaltender Connor Ungar

Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - In a move bolstering their crease depth, the Greensboro Gargoyles today announced that they have acquired goaltender Connor Ungar on loan from the Edmonton Oilers organization. Ungar becomes the second NHL-contracted netminder on the Gargoyles roster alongside fellow goalie Ruslan Khazheyev.

Ungar, 23, is in his first professional season after a standout junior career in the WHL and U Sports. The Calgary, Alberta native spent last season in Fort Wayne. He appeared in 41 games in 2023-24 for Brock University where he posted a .932 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average. Before that, Ungar spent four seasons in the WHL with Red Deer, Moose Jaw, and Brandon, earning the league's Goaltender of the Year honors in 2022-23 after leading the WHL with a .925 save percentage.

Ungar joined the team today and will be flying with the Gargoyles to Canada as they prepare to face Trois-Riviers in a three-game series.

The Gargoyles return home to the First Horizon Coliseum on Thursday, November 6 against the Wheeling Nailers as they open a six game home stand. Greensboro will honor the nation's military Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 for Veteran's Weekend, featuring Marvel themed Captain America jerseys. Tickets and more information are available on gargoyleshockey.com.







